Drink Vanilla Ice-Cream Soda To Feel The Chill In This Hot Weather. Recipe Inside

Neha Grover  |  Updated: May 29, 2019 12:00 IST

Summer Drink: Ice-Cream Soda

Highlights
  • Ice-cream soda is also known as ice-cream float
  • Ice-cream is infused in chilled soft drink or any other soda beverage
  • This recipe of ice-cream soda uses vanilla essence

There are many summer drinks that we associate our childhood with. Banta soda, nimbu pani, rose syrup sharbat and the likes - bring back those old memories when we were young and glugged these cool drinks to beat the summer heat. Another beverage worth remembering is ice-cream soda. Ice-cream infused in chilled soft drink or any other soda beverage amps up the cool factor and satisfies our thirst, especially in a hot climate. Ice-cream soda is also known as ice-cream float; if made with alcoholic beverage like beer, it takes its name to beer float. 

(Also Read: 10 Amazing Summer Drinks To Beat The Heat)

Ice-cream soda is also known as ice-cream float


You can easily get this drink at any eatery in the city but if you are craving for a fizzy, chilled drink at home, go ahead and make ice-cream soda in the comforts of your kitchen. Here's an easy recipe to get you started.

Vanilla Ice-Cream Soda Recipe -
 

(Makes 2 glasses)

Ingredients -

4 scoops of vanilla ice-cream
Half cup milk
One cup soda water
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
 
How To Make It -

Step 1 - Add vanilla syrup in milk and mix well. Pour it equally in the glasses.

Step 2 - Place two scoops over the mixture in each glass.

Step 3 - Gently pour soda water over it.

Step 4 - Serve immediately while the fizz is still bursting out.

(Also Read: Gin And Tonic Ice-Cream Float)

Make your own version with chocolate syrup, maple syrup or any other essence of your liking


This recipe uses vanilla essence but you can make your own version with chocolate syrup, maple syrup or any other essence of your liking. You can also pick ice-cream flavour of your choice. There is a wide range of ice-creams available in markets. Or, you can also use homemade ice-cream. Carbonated water (soda) is believed to aid digestion.

This recipe is very basic and can be made in minutes. If you have sudden guests coming over, keep the recipe of ice-cream soda handy and whip up this cool drink in minutes.
 

Tags:  Ice-cream SodaSummer Drink For HydrationSoda Beverages
