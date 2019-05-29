Drink Vanilla Ice-Cream Soda To Feel The Chill In This Hot Weather. Recipe Inside

Summer Drink: Ice-Cream Soda

There are many summer drinks that we associate our childhood with. Banta soda, nimbu pani, rose syrup sharbat and the likes - bring back those old memories when we were young and glugged these cool drinks to beat the summer heat. Another beverage worth remembering is ice-cream soda. Ice-cream infused in chilled soft drink or any other soda beverage amps up the cool factor and satisfies our thirst, especially in a hot climate. Ice-cream soda is also known as ice-cream float; if made with alcoholic beverage like beer, it takes its name to beer float.





You can easily get this drink at any eatery in the city but if you are craving for a fizzy, chilled drink at home, go ahead and make ice-cream soda in the comforts of your kitchen. Here's an easy recipe to get you started.

Vanilla Ice-Cream Soda Recipe -



(Makes 2 glasses)



Ingredients -



4 scoops of vanilla ice-cream

Half cup milk

One cup soda water

2 tablespoons vanilla extract



How To Make It -



Step 1 - Add vanilla syrup in milk and mix well. Pour it equally in the glasses.



Step 2 - Place two scoops over the mixture in each glass.



Step 3 - Gently pour soda water over it.



Step 4 - Serve immediately while the fizz is still bursting out.



Make your own version with chocolate syrup, maple syrup or any other essence of your liking







This recipe uses vanilla essence but you can make your own version with chocolate syrup, maple syrup or any other essence of your liking. You can also pick ice-cream flavour of your choice. There is a wide range of ice-creams available in markets. Or, you can also use homemade ice-cream. Carbonated water (soda) is believed to aid digestion.



This recipe is very basic and can be made in minutes. If you have sudden guests coming over, keep the recipe of ice-cream soda handy and whip up this cool drink in minutes.









