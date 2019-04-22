Hosting A Summer Soiree? 7 Refreshing Summer Mocktail Recipes That Are Sure To Delight Guests

Rohit Rawat | Updated: April 22, 2019 17:10 IST
The wrath of the Indian summer has just begun and it is expected to only intensify from here on. We know how you'd be looking forward to your trip to the hill stations, but what until then? We suggest beating the heat with these summer coolers that are packed with fresh fruits and Indian spices that are easily available in every Indian household or at the nearest vegetable vendor. From the age-old Ganne- ka juice (sugarcane juice) to cinnamon based refreshing sips, these unique summer coolers will definitely take you around the Indian subcontinent. Just because mocktails are non-alcoholic doesn't mean that they are boring! In fact, these are as fun and refreshing as cocktails are, sans the dehydration and hangover headaches brought on by alcoholic drinks.
Also Read: Summer Diet Tips: Why Kala Namak (Black Salt) Is Added To Indian Summer Drinks
This summer, choose a healthier lifestyle and embrace these delightful summer coolers that can be easily prepared at home. Get ready to sip on these invigorating drinks that you can serve at your next summer soiree.
Ingredients:
Honey - 20 ml
Sweet lime juice - 100 ml
Orange juice - 60 ml
Lime juice - half tsp
A pinch of salt
Crushed ice
For garnishing: Sweet lime 1 slice
Method: Put honey in a ribbed glass. Add the sweet lime juice. Add orange juice, lime juice and salt. Stir once. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with a slice of sweet lime.
Also Read: 10 Amazing Summer Beverages You Must Drink To Beat The Heat!
Ingredients:
Water melon juice - 200 ml
Strawberry crush - 60 ml
Fresh lime juice - 10 ml
Fizzy Energy Drink - 100ml
Ice - as required
For garnishing: Water melon slice - 1
Method: Mix the watermelon juice and strawberry crush well. Add lime juice. Pour into a cocktail glass. Add crushed ice and top it up with the energy drink. Serve garnished with water melon slice.
Also Read: 5 Refreshing Lychee Summer Coolers To Beat The Heat
Ingredients:
Coconut Water - 80 ml
Pineapple juice - 20 ml
Vanilla Ice-Cream - 2 tbsp
Blue Mocktail Syrup- 5ml
Crushed ice - as required
Method: Blend everything in a mixer. Pour in a glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple slice.
Also Read: Diabetes: Ditch Those Sugary Summer Coolers And Try These Diabetic-Friendly Drinks (Watch)
Ingredients:
Sugarcane Chunks - 5nos
Mint - 5 leaves
Ginger Syrup - 10ml
Lime - 3 no's
Sugarcane juice/Lemon-flavoured soft drink - 90ml
Method: Add Sugarcane chunks, mint, lemon, ginger syrup into a glass. Muddler all the ingredients, add crushed ice and top it up with Sugarcane juice and the lemon-flavoured soft drink.
Also Read: 5 Benefits Of Having Khus Sharbat In Summers
Ingredients:
Lemongrass - 2 sticks
Basil Leaves- 6 nos
Mix Fruit Juice - 180ml
Cinnamon Infused Black Tea - 40 ml
Ice Cubes - as required
Method: Infuse smoke to black tea and add all the ingredients to the shaker. Shake it well and stir it into a cocktail glass.
Also Read: Sattu Sharbat: The Desi Summer Cooler From Bihar You Must Try
Ingredients:
Pomegranate juice - 30 ml
Orange squash - 10 ml
Pineapple juice - 80 ml
Egg White- 5ml
Lime juice - a dash
Ice cubes - as required
For garnishing: Orange Wheel and grated nutmeg
Method: Put four to six ice cubes in a shaker. Pour pomegranate juice over it, followed by orange squash, pineapple juice and egg white. Shake to perfection. Serve garnished with the orange wheel and grated nutmeg.
Also Read: Coffee As A Cool Refresher: 5 Easy Recipes To Try This Summer
Ingredients:
Fresh Mint Leaves - 40 gm
Lemon juice - of 1 lemon
Sugar Syrup - 15ml
Soda - For top up
Ice cubes - as required
Rock salt - 1 tsp
Method: Blend the mint leaves, lemon juice, water, sugar, ice cubes and salt in a blender. Strain and add the soda accordingly. Serve chilled in a tall glass.
Also Read: Summer Drinks: Rejuvenate This Season With These Fresh Chamomile-Based Drinks
Summer offers a chance to experiment with various fresh fruit juices, berries and ingredients to prepare sensational coolers. Prepare these fruity and refreshing mocktails at your next summer party and you're sure to impress your guests!
About The Author:
Rohit Rawat is Faculty (Food & Beverage Services) at CEDP Skill Institute, Thane. He teaches bar-tending and mixology techniques to the students at the institute.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
Comments