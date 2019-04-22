SEARCH
Hosting A Summer Soiree? 7 Refreshing Summer Mocktail Recipes That Are Sure To Delight Guests

Rohit Rawat  |  Updated: April 22, 2019 17:10 IST

Hosting A Summer Soiree? 7 Refreshing Summer Mocktail Recipes That Are Sure To Delight Guests
Highlights
  • Indian summers are only going to intensify from here on
  • Serve these invigorating drinks at your next summer soiree
  • Mocktails with watermelon, strawberries, coconut water, mint etc

The wrath of the Indian summer has just begun and it is expected to only intensify from here on. We know how you'd be looking forward to your trip to the hill stations, but what until then? We suggest beating the heat with these summer coolers that are packed with fresh fruits and Indian spices that are easily available in every Indian household or at the nearest vegetable vendor. From the age-old Ganne- ka juice (sugarcane juice) to cinnamon based refreshing sips, these unique summer coolers will definitely take you around the Indian subcontinent. Just because mocktails are non-alcoholic doesn't mean that they are boring! In fact, these are as fun and refreshing as cocktails are, sans the dehydration and hangover headaches brought on by alcoholic drinks.

This summer, choose a healthier lifestyle and embrace these delightful summer coolers that can be easily prepared at home. Get ready to sip on these invigorating drinks that you can serve at your next summer soiree.

1. Honey Bunny (Honey, Sweet lime, Orange Mocktail)

Ingredients:

Honey - 20 ml

Sweet lime juice - 100 ml

Orange juice - 60 ml

Lime juice - half tsp

A pinch of salt

Crushed ice

For garnishing: Sweet lime 1 slice

Method: Put honey in a ribbed glass. Add the sweet lime juice. Add orange juice, lime juice and salt. Stir once. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with a slice of sweet lime.

4qc4tnlg
Honey Bunny (Honey, Sweet lime, Orange Mocktail)

2. The Red Devil (Watermelon, Strawberry Mocktail)

Ingredients:

Water melon juice - 200 ml

Strawberry crush - 60 ml

Fresh lime juice - 10 ml

Fizzy Energy Drink - 100ml

Ice - as required

For garnishing: Water melon slice - 1

Method: Mix the watermelon juice and strawberry crush well. Add lime juice. Pour into a cocktail glass. Add crushed ice and top it up with the energy drink. Serve garnished with water melon slice.

ev7qi2ggThe Red Devil (Watermelon, Strawberry Mocktail)

3. Hoo La La (Pineapple, Coconut Water, Vanilla ice-cream Mocktail)

Ingredients:

Coconut Water - 80 ml

Pineapple juice - 20 ml

Vanilla Ice-Cream - 2 tbsp

Blue Mocktail Syrup- 5ml

Crushed ice - as required

Method: Blend everything in a mixer. Pour in a glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple slice.

7j78pu0o
Hoo La La (Pineapple, Coconut Water, Vanilla ice-cream Mocktail)

4. Catch Me If You Cane (Sugarcane, Ginger, Mint Mocktail)

Ingredients:

Sugarcane Chunks - 5nos

Mint - 5 leaves

Ginger Syrup - 10ml

Lime - 3 no's

Sugarcane juice/Lemon-flavoured soft drink - 90ml

Method: Add Sugarcane chunks, mint, lemon, ginger syrup into a glass. Muddler all the ingredients, add crushed ice and top it up with Sugarcane juice and the lemon-flavoured soft drink.

uvdsc3ho
Catch Me If You Cane (Sugarcane, Ginger, Mint Mocktail)

5. Dream Catcher (Mix-Fruit, Basil, Cinnamon Black Tea Mocktail)

Ingredients:

Lemongrass - 2 sticks

Basil Leaves- 6 nos

Mix Fruit Juice - 180ml

Cinnamon Infused Black Tea - 40 ml

Ice Cubes - as required

Method: Infuse smoke to black tea and add all the ingredients to the shaker. Shake it well and stir it into a cocktail glass.

l7f9lgf
Dream Catcher (Mix-Fruit, Basil, Cinnamon Black Tea Mocktail)

6. King of the Ring (Pomegranate, Orange, Pineapple Mocktail with Egg Whites)

Ingredients:

Pomegranate juice - 30 ml

Orange squash - 10 ml

Pineapple juice - 80 ml

Egg White- 5ml

Lime juice - a dash

Ice cubes - as required

For garnishing: Orange Wheel and grated nutmeg

Method: Put four to six ice cubes in a shaker. Pour pomegranate juice over it, followed by orange squash, pineapple juice and egg white. Shake to perfection. Serve garnished with the orange wheel and grated nutmeg.

lds3ha5gKing of the Ring (Pomegranate, Orange, Pineapple Mocktail with Egg Whites)

7. Mint-o-Fresh (Lemon and Mint Mocktail)

Ingredients:

Fresh Mint Leaves - 40 gm

Lemon juice - of 1 lemon

Sugar Syrup - 15ml

Soda - For top up

Ice cubes - as required

Rock salt - 1 tsp

Method: Blend the mint leaves, lemon juice, water, sugar, ice cubes and salt in a blender. Strain and add the soda accordingly. Serve chilled in a tall glass.

nmc1ngoMint-o-Fresh (Lemon and Mint Mocktail)

Summer offers a chance to experiment with various fresh fruit juices, berries and ingredients to prepare sensational coolers. Prepare these fruity and refreshing mocktails at your next summer party and you're sure to impress your guests!

About The Author:

Rohit Rawat is Faculty (Food & Beverage Services) at CEDP Skill Institute, Thane. He teaches bar-tending and mixology techniques to the students at the institute.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Comments

Tags:  Summer DietSummer 2019Summer Drinks
