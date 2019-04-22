Hosting A Summer Soiree? 7 Refreshing Summer Mocktail Recipes That Are Sure To Delight Guests

Highlights Indian summers are only going to intensify from here on

Serve these invigorating drinks at your next summer soiree

Mocktails with watermelon, strawberries, coconut water, mint etc

The wrath of the Indian summer has just begun and it is expected to only intensify from here on. We know how you'd be looking forward to your trip to the hill stations, but what until then? We suggest beating the heat with these summer coolers that are packed with fresh fruits and Indian spices that are easily available in every Indian household or at the nearest vegetable vendor. From the age-old Ganne- ka juice (sugarcane juice) to cinnamon based refreshing sips, these unique summer coolers will definitely take you around the Indian subcontinent. Just because mocktails are non-alcoholic doesn't mean that they are boring! In fact, these are as fun and refreshing as cocktails are, sans the dehydration and hangover headaches brought on by alcoholic drinks.





This summer, choose a healthier lifestyle and embrace these delightful summer coolers that can be easily prepared at home. Get ready to sip on these invigorating drinks that you can serve at your next summer soiree.





1. Honey Bunny (Honey, Sweet lime, Orange Mocktail)

Ingredients:





Honey - 20 ml





Sweet lime juice - 100 ml

Orange juice - 60 ml





Lime juice - half tsp





A pinch of salt





Crushed ice





For garnishing: Sweet lime 1 slice





Method: Put honey in a ribbed glass. Add the sweet lime juice. Add orange juice, lime juice and salt. Stir once. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with a slice of sweet lime.





2. The Red Devil (Watermelon, Strawberry Mocktail)

Ingredients:





Water melon juice - 200 ml





Strawberry crush - 60 ml





Fresh lime juice - 10 ml





Fizzy Energy Drink - 100ml





Ice - as required





For garnishing: Water melon slice - 1





Method: Mix the watermelon juice and strawberry crush well. Add lime juice. Pour into a cocktail glass. Add crushed ice and top it up with the energy drink. Serve garnished with water melon slice.





3. Hoo La La (Pineapple, Coconut Water, Vanilla ice-cream Mocktail)

Ingredients:





Coconut Water - 80 ml





Pineapple juice - 20 ml





Vanilla Ice-Cream - 2 tbsp





Blue Mocktail Syrup- 5ml





Crushed ice - as required





Method: Blend everything in a mixer. Pour in a glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple slice.





4. Catch Me If You Cane (Sugarcane, Ginger, Mint Mocktail)

Ingredients:





Sugarcane Chunks - 5nos





Mint - 5 leaves





Ginger Syrup - 10ml





Lime - 3 no's





Sugarcane juice/Lemon-flavoured soft drink - 90ml





Method: Add Sugarcane chunks, mint, lemon, ginger syrup into a glass. Muddler all the ingredients, add crushed ice and top it up with Sugarcane juice and the lemon-flavoured soft drink.





5. Dream Catcher (Mix-Fruit, Basil, Cinnamon Black Tea Mocktail)

Ingredients:





Lemongrass - 2 sticks





Basil Leaves- 6 nos





Mix Fruit Juice - 180ml





Cinnamon Infused Black Tea - 40 ml





Ice Cubes - as required





Method: Infuse smoke to black tea and add all the ingredients to the shaker. Shake it well and stir it into a cocktail glass.





6. King of the Ring (Pomegranate, Orange, Pineapple Mocktail with Egg Whites)

Ingredients:





Pomegranate juice - 30 ml





Orange squash - 10 ml





Pineapple juice - 80 ml





Egg White- 5ml





Lime juice - a dash





Ice cubes - as required





For garnishing: Orange Wheel and grated nutmeg





Method: Put four to six ice cubes in a shaker. Pour pomegranate juice over it, followed by orange squash, pineapple juice and egg white. Shake to perfection. Serve garnished with the orange wheel and grated nutmeg.





7. Mint-o-Fresh (Lemon and Mint Mocktail)

Ingredients:





Fresh Mint Leaves - 40 gm





Lemon juice - of 1 lemon





Sugar Syrup - 15ml





Soda - For top up





Ice cubes - as required





Rock salt - 1 tsp





Method: Blend the mint leaves, lemon juice, water, sugar, ice cubes and salt in a blender. Strain and add the soda accordingly. Serve chilled in a tall glass.





Summer offers a chance to experiment with various fresh fruit juices, berries and ingredients to prepare sensational coolers. Prepare these fruity and refreshing mocktails at your next summer party and you're sure to impress your guests!





About The Author:





Rohit Rawat is Faculty (Food & Beverage Services) at CEDP Skill Institute, Thane. He teaches bar-tending and mixology techniques to the students at the institute.





