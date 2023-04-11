Shopping at airports is one of the most-loved activities for travellers. The moment we clear the security check, we love to splurge on our favourite restaurants, apparel brands and electronics stores. Another popular area of shopping at the airport is the liquor stores at airport terminals. You can find stores at both departure and arrival terminals that stock all sorts of domestic and international liquor brands. The best part is that you can shop for liquor and take it along with you to your destination without having to worry about customs or other formalities. Since the liquor is being sold at the airport itself, the prices are duty-free and comparatively lower than what you may purchase through local liquor stores in your city.





When it comes to liquor, Indians have always had a soft spot for Whisky. Whether it's a single malt or a blended scotch, we can never say no to a glass of whisky on the rocks. We have plenty of domestic and international brands of whisky available in all major Indian cities. However, why not shop at more affordable rates at duty-free stores at the airport itself? Here are some of the best Whisky brands that you can purchase at the Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru international airports.

Brand/City Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru Glenfiddich (Vat 1 Perpetual) Rs. 6,990 Rs. 6,350 Rs. 7,610 Glenlivet (12 Year Old) Rs. 6,190 Rs. 7,560 Rs. 5,390 Grant's (Triple Wood) Rs. 3,290 - Rs. 1,470 Johnnie Walker (Black Label) Rs. 5,590 Rs. 4,500 Rs. 3,630 Jack Daniels (Old No. 7) Rs. 3,090 Rs. 3,100 Rs. 2,690 Teacher's (Highland Cream) Rs. 1,790 Rs. 1,800 Rs. 1,490 100 Pipers Rs. 1,690 Rs. 1,900 Rs. 1,600 Ballantine's (12 Year Old) Rs. 3,390 Rs. 3,650 Rs. 2,990 Jameson (Irish Whisky) Rs. 2,990 Rs. 3,800 Rs. 2,990 Dewar's (White Label) Rs. 2,190 - Rs. 1,860 Monkey Shoulder (Blend) Rs. 4,490 Rs. 3,500 Vat 69 Rs. 1,890 Rs. 1,600 Rs. 1,750 Chivas Regal (12 Year Old) Rs. 3,490 Rs. 3,570 Rs. 3,200 Label 5 Rs. 1,790 - -

Always remember to check with your airline for any baggage clearance or special regulations with respect to carrying alcohol on board.