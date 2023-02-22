India's love affair with whisky knows no bounds. The ubiquitous drink is the poison of choice for countless Indians across the globe. Whether it's part of a wedding bash or just a way to unwind at the end of a long and tiring day, there's no denying our love for whisky. Whisky is used to refer to liquor made by fermenting grains such as barley in huge oak barrels. There are various factors that affect its flavour profile, including its composition, the duration for which it is fermented as well as the kind of wood used in the making of the barrels.
Just like any other liquor, whisky can be consumed by itself or mixed with soda water, ice or simple distilled water. Whisky also serves as an excellent base for making delightful cocktails, such as the Whisky Sour and the classic Old Fashioned. When we think of the top whisky brands in India, there is a balanced mix of Indian and international ones. Whisky drinkers and connoisseurs would appreciate this handy list of prices of their favourite alcoholic beverage. We have collated the prices from Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore. These are prices of 12-year single malt whiskies in 750ml quantity in rupees and may vary as per new government rules and regulations.
Here Is The List Of Top Whisky Brands And Their Price:
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Bangalore
|Kolkata
|Glenfiddich
|Rs. 7400
|Rs. 6700
|Rs. 4705
|NA
|Glenlivet
|Rs. 5400
|Rs. 7200
|Rs. 4200
|Rs. 7350
|Grant's
|Rs. 1610
|NA
|Rs. 1940
|NA
|Johnnie Walker
|Rs. 4600
|Rs. 3750
|Rs. 3730
|Rs. 14180
|Teacher's
|Rs. 2000
|Rs. 4080
|Rs. 2865
|Rs. 3770
|100 Pipers
|Rs. 1310
|Rs. 3500
|Rs. 2770
|Rs. 3510
|Ballantine's
|Rs. 2700
|Rs. 2900
|Rs. 3645
|Rs. 2820
|Monkey Shoulder
|Rs. 3800
|Rs. 5850
|Rs. 4420
|NA
|Vat 69
|Rs. 1500
|Rs. 2300
|Rs. 2725
|Rs. 2340
|Chivas Regal
|Rs. 2900
|Rs. 3850
|Rs. 4700
|Rs. 5400
|Blender's Pride
|Rs. 750
|Rs. 1300
|Rs. 1335
|Rs. 1350
|Rockford Reserve
|Rs. 850
|Rs. 1500
|Rs. 1335
|NA
|Rampur
|Rs. 5800
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Royal Ranthambore
|Rs. 1600
|Rs. 2700
|Rs. 2450
|NA
|Amrut Amalgam
|Rs. 3640
|Rs. 4100
|Rs. 4255
|NA
|Balvenie
|NA
|NA
|Rs. 6535
|NA
|Talisker
|NA
|Rs. 7250
|Rs. 4490
|NA
|Jameson
|NA
|Rs. 3500
|Rs. 2100
|NA
|Royal Salut
|NA
|Rs. 23000
|Rs. 19525
|NA
|Royal Stag
|Rs. 450
|Rs. 680
|Rs. 855
|Rs. 980
|Glenmorangie
|NA
|Rs. 7470
|NA
|NA
|Dewars
|NA
|Rs. 2550
|Rs. 3320
|Rs. 2470
