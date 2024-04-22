Earth Day is observed on April 22. The day aims to spread awareness about environmental conservation and sustainability. It encourages people to join hands for a better future. Earth Day, as per its official website, “marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.” The theme of Earth Day 2024 is — “Planet vs Plastics.” Wondering, how can you contribute to the theme? Well, we have come up with some natural DIY solutions that will help you get the clean kitchen of your dreams. On the occasion of Earth Day, we have pulled together some eco-friendly solutions. What are you waiting for? Let's take a quick look at them:

5 DIY Natural Cleaning Solutions For A Green Kitchen

1. Baking soda paste

If you are a tea lover, you must be well aware of how hard it is to remove tea stains from the stovetop. And if it dries up, then that is nothing less than a nightmare. But don't worry, as all you need is a baking soda paste made using water. Cover the stain with this paste, and leave it for about 15 minutes. Then simply rub off the paste using a wet cloth and you will have a clean stove.

2. Vinegar water

Due to its acidic nature, vinegar works brilliantly on alkaline substances. Therefore, vinegar and water mixture is a one-stop solution for your stove grates. If your grates are in bad condition then soak them in vinegar water overnight. Next day, all you have to do is take an old toothbrush and use it to rub soap all over the grates. Then simply wash it under the running tap.

3. Lemon juice and water

Believe it when we say that lemon is a superstar in every kitchen. In Indian households, cooking without a proper tadka of spices seems close to impossible. While tadka makes food taste heavenly, it surely increases the workload when it comes to cleaning. This results in greasy splashes on the wall behind the stove. Apart from making your kitchen look unhygienic, this greasy stain generates foul smells and welcomes moulds. Lemon juice spray cuts through the greasy stains like a cakewalk. In addition, it smells fantastic.

4. Baking soda and vinegar

Finding it hard to remove a stubborn burnt stain in your kitchen? Well, rest your faith in vinegar, baking soda and water. Make a 50/50 solution in a spray bottle. After spraying it on the stain, leave it for 15-20 minutes and you are good to go.

5. Cleaning cloths

Rather than going to the market and buying a piece of cloth that will eventually get dirty, you can use your old cotton T-shirt or a microfiber cloth. But make sure that after every cleaning you wash it and dry it under the sun so that it doesn't smell bad.

