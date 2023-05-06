Weekends are the time for indulgence, and preferably, quick ones. Some people may like the idea of leisurely cooking or baking for hours to relax themselves. But there are others who like to quickly whip up something tasty and spend the rest of their time savouring what they make. If you're looking for a quick recipe this weekend, you must try Paneer Jalfrezi. This flavourful dish consists of soft pieces of paneer stir-fried in a spicy and tangy tomato base. Unlike other rich paneer gravies, Jalfrezi doesn't require a lot of time to make. It also uses simple ingredients that are available in most kitchens.

This mouth-watering delicacy has a fascinating history. Interestingly, its non-veg version - Chicken Jalfrezi - won an award in 2015 for being "Britain's favourite British-Indian curry." It is said that its name comes from the Bengali words "jal" meaning spicy and "frezi" meaning stir-fried. You can use chicken or other meats in place of paneer in this recipe, but that will require separate time for marination. The veg version promises to be the quickest treat.

How To Make Paneer Jalfrezi At Home | Quick And Easy Paneer Jalfrezi Recipe

Paneer Jalfrezi can be relished as a semi-dry preparation, but you can also modify it to make a thick gravy.

In a pan, heat oil and add jeera (cumin seeds). Once they sputter, add chopped onions and mix slightly. As the onions begin to turn translucent, add ginger-garlic paste, and later add tomato puree. Stir and then add spices like red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, etc. along with salt and chopped green chillies. Add diced onion and capsicum and mix well. Finally, add cubed paneer pieces and stir carefully to not break them. However, ensure that they are properly covered with the gravy base. Garnish the dish with chopped coriander leaves and enjoy hot with naan, roti or kulcha.





Watch the recipe video below:

How To Make Paneer Jalfrezi In Microwave

You can also make this yummy dish in the microwave. It will take approximately the same time. Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





Try making this jalfrezi soon and let us know how you like it! Another stir-fried paneer dish you must check out is kung pao paneer. Find the complete recipe here. For more such paneer recipes, click here.

