Poha omelette is a simple, healthy, and tasty breakfast recipe that brings together soft flattened rice and fluffy eggs. It is an ideal dish for those who want a quick meal that is both filling and nutritious. The combination of poha and eggs creates a unique texture and comforting flavour that appeals to both children and adults. This recipe is easy to follow and does not require expensive ingredients. It is also a smart choice for busy mornings as it takes very little time to prepare. Poha

tastes great with ketchup, green chutney, or a hot cup of tea for a complete breakfast. If you are looking for a protein-rich and energy-boosting meal, this recipe is worth trying at home.





Also Read: 5 Secrets To Perfecting A Mushroom Omelette At Home

Why Poha Omelette Is Good for Health

1. Rich in Protein





Eggs are an excellent source of protein, which helps build muscles and keeps the body strong. Protein also helps you feel full for a longer time.





2. Provides Instant Energy





Poha contains healthy carbohydrates that give quick energy to the body. This makes it a great breakfast choice for starting the day actively.





3. Easy to Digest





Poha is light on the stomach and easy to digest. When combined with eggs and vegetables, it turns into a balanced meal that does not feel heavy.





4. Packed with Nutrients





This dish includes onions, tomatoes, coriander, and green chillies, which add essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to the meal.

Ingredients for Poha Omelette

1 cup poha (flattened rice)

2 eggs

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

Salt to taste

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons oil or butter

2 tablespoons water

Step-by-Step Recipe

Step 1: Prepare the Poha





Place the poha in a bowl and rinse it lightly with water. Do not soak it for long, as it may turn mushy. Set it aside for two minutes to soften evenly.





Also Read: Boiled Egg vs Omelette: Which Packs More Protein And Supports Better Weight Loss





Step 2: Beat the Eggs





Break the eggs into a bowl and add salt, black pepper, and turmeric powder. Beat well until the mixture is smooth and slightly frothy.





Step 3: Add Vegetables





Add the chopped onion, tomato, green chilli, and coriander leaves to the egg mixture. Mix well to combine the flavours evenly.





Step 4: Mix Poha with Eggs





Gently add the softened poha to the mixture. Stir lightly so the grains remain soft and well coated.





Step 5: Cook the Omelette





Heat oil or butter in a non-stick pan over a medium flame. Pour in the mixture and spread it evenly. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the base turns golden.





Step 6: Flip and Cook Again





Carefully flip the omelette and cook the other side for another 2-3 minutes until fully cooked.





Step 7: Serve Hot





Cut the poha omelette into pieces and serve hot with ketchup or green chutney.





Poha omelette is a healthy, delicious, and easy breakfast that comes together in minutes. It's perfect balance of taste and nutrition makes it suitable for people of all ages. Try this simple recipe at home for a satisfying start to your day.