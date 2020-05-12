How To Make Quick And Yummy Bread Halwa At Home

India's love affair with halwa is no strange fiction

Highlights Bread can be used to make a myriad of snacks

It can be used to make a gamut of quick desserts too

This bread dessert is sure to be a hit across the room

There are a few daily staples without which our dining table looks incomplete - a fresh loaf of bread is definitely one of the items in that coveted list. You need it every morning, and sometimes in the evening too. Bread is so versatile that it often leaves us wondering if we utilise it enough? You can use it for delicious toasts, cutlets and sandwiches, but did you know that you can use a handful of them to rustle up bread poha, bread upma, bread rasmalai and bread halwa as well?! You would be glad to know that it does not take much time and effort to make bread halwa at home; you also do not need any exotic ingredients to make yourself a portion of this interesting dessert.







India's love affair with halwa is no strange fiction; however, it does make for an interesting tale. Halwa is not originally an Indian dessert; our festive-favourite happens to have either Arab or Turkish origins, if the legends are to be believed. However, the dessert travelled across regions and became a mainstay in India. We have an exquisite variety of halwas - from gajar ka halwa to moong dal halwa, to badaam halwa and to lauki halwa. We have the capability to pretty much turn any vegetable, dry fruit, lentil and nut into a scrumptious halwa. So why leave out the humble bread? Here's a step-by-step procedure on how you to make bread halwa at home.





(Also Read: From Mirchi Ka Halwa To Haldi Ka Halwa: 7 Interesting Indian Halwas You May Have Not Tried Yet)

Halwas are of many kinds

Ingredients:

8 bread slices,

3/4th cup of powdered sugar

2 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp cashew nuts, chopped

1 tbsp almonds, chopped

1 tbsp pistachios, chopped

1 tsp green cardamom powder

1 tbsp raisins

1/2 cup milk

1 cup of water

Method:



1. Toast the breads and cut them into one inch pieces. Take it out on a plate, cover it and keep it aside.

2. In another non-stick pan, heat ghee, add cashewnuts, almonds, pistachios and raisins and sauteed lightly.

3. Add water and sugar, stir time to time until sugar dissolves.

4. Now, add the bread slices, milk and cardamom powder into this mixture, and let it cook for 10 minutes. Keep mashing the bread slices using a ladle.

5. Transfer into the serving bowl and serve.





Try this ingenious recipe at home. If you wish, you can also add khoya or mawa to your halwa or give it a fruity twist. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



