If there is one summer staple that we cannot get enough of, it has to be ice cream. Layers of this creamy goodness tease our palates and instantly cool us down from within. A lot of experiments are being carried out these days with ice cream as the base. From ice cream rolls to ice cream sundaes, this humble summer treat has plenty of room for innovation. One such childhood favourite is the unique 2-in-1 ice cream from our neighbourhood ice cream stall. If you feel as nostalgic about this ice cream as we do, we have a treat for you. There is no longer any need to head out to the market to find the 2-in-1 ice cream, as we have a special recipe with which you can make it easily at home! What's more, this recipe is vegetarian, with no egg, condensed milk or whipping cream. Just easy ingredients you can find in your kitchen.

What Is 2-In-1 Ice Cream?

While regular ice cream usually has a single flavour, 2-in-1 ice cream typically refers to the variety which has more than one flavour. Usually, brands combine vanilla flavour with other ice cream flavours. In this 2-in-1 ice cream combination, we can either combine chocolate flavour with vanilla, or even other option such as strawberry or mango.

Ingredients Of Homemade 2-In-1 Ice Cream

Usually, ice cream is made with ingredients such as cream, egg and condensed milk. However, this unique homemade 2-in-1 ice cream does not require any such ingredients. The recipe was shared by YouTuber 'Cook With Parul' on her channel and is quite simple and fuss-free. It uses ingredients that can easily be found in the kitchen. The ingredients used for homemade 2-in-1 ice cream are milk, milk powder, custard powder, milk cream or malai, sugar, cocoa powder and chocolate chips.

Also Read: How To Make Homemade Creamy Custard Ice Cream In A Jiffy

Chocolate and vanilla go extremely well together in this 2-in-1 ice cream. Photo: iStock

Tips To Make Ice Cream At Home

There are a couple of things to keep in mind while making ice cream at home. This is to ensure that your ice cream turns out delicious every time and tastes just like the store-brought ones.

Here Are Some Tips To Make Homemade Ice Cream

Use full cream milk instead of the low fat one. This is so that the ice cream turns out super creamy and delicious, and that too without the addition of any extra ingredients.

In case you don't have custard powder at home, you can use cornflour instead. But remember to add a bit of vanilla essence to the ice cream base for flavour as the custard powder already has vanilla mixed in.

Adding a bit of malai or milk cream as well as milk powder to the ice cream will make the dish even creamier. If milk cream is not available at home, you can add some packaged fresh cream or condensed milk instead.

Also Read: 5 Deliciously Easy Fruit Ice Creams To Try This Summer

How To Make 2-In-1 Ice Cream At Home

First, bring milk to a boil and add sugar to it. Use full-fat milk and let it simmer on medium-low heat till sugar dissolves. Take a small quantity of this milk and mix with custard powder to make a smooth, lump-free mix and keep aside. Add the custard powder milk to the simmering milk in the pan, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Let it simmer till it thickens and then cool it down to room temperature. Now, take the ice cream mixture in a grinder and add milk powder, milk cream and give it a good mix in the blender. The mixture would become even thicker. Divide this mixture into two parts in airtight containers. Add cocoa powder to one part and mix it. Place both containers in the freezer and let them set freezer for 2 hours. Now, take another container and make alternate layers of vanilla and chocolate in the container. Sprinkle chocolate chips in between. Let it set and serve with chocolate sauce drizzled on top!

Watch the full recipe video for 2-in-1 ice cream here: