The cold winter days have come to an end in most parts of the country, and we are slowly moving towards the warmer months. Summer brings with it clearer skies, brighter days, and our favourite summer treats! Chilled delicacies like ice cream are synonymous with summer and make the scorching heat much bearable for all. You may call us suckers for ice cream all you may but even this slight rise in the temperature is making us crave the creamy and delicious dessert! Our search for the perfect pre-summer ice cream ended when we came across the recipe for this homemade creamy custard ice cream that can be made in a jiffy.





(Also read: 5 Bizarre Ice Cream Flavours That Have Shocked The Internet)





The custard ice cream recipe was shared by Parul Gupta on her YouTube channel "Cook With Parul". What instantly caught our attention was how easy the recipe was. It required just the basic ingredients and was ready in less than 30 mins minus the chilling time. Tempted to scoop into this rich and creamy dessert? Make one at home with this fab recipe.

How To Make Homemade Custard Ice Cream l Homemade Custard Ice Cream Recipe:

Parul explains the trick to get the fluffiest and softest ice cream is to beat the batter as much as possible. Also, try and use full fat milk for a creamier texture. Start off by boiling milk and the custard slurry and let it cool. Meanwhile, prepare a stiff whipping cream base. You may use a hand blender or a chilled mixer jar for the best results. Mix both the custard and cream mixture and whip together for that extra creaminess. Chill for 4 hours or more and scoop into that homemade deliciousness! For the detailed recipes, take a look at the video:







(Also read: 5 Unique Homemade Ice Cream Recipes For A Satisfying Summer Treat (Recipe Video Inside))





Try out this quick and easy ice cream recipe and let us know how it turned out in the comments below.