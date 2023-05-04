When it is hot outside, a bowl of delicious ice cream can be a lifesaver. Even during cold weather, it remains a comforting indulgence. The ultimate treat is ice cream that is homemade - infused with your favourite flavours and free from extra additives. You don't need an ice cream maker or fancy ingredients. But you do need a certain attention to detail. If you're not careful, you will end up with lumpy pieces of frozen milkshake which cannot be called ice cream. But don't worry! Here is what you need to do if you want ice cream that is thick, creamy, and well-balanced.





5 Tips For Making Thick And Yummy Ice Creams At Home:

Tip 1: Avoid using low-fat milk if you're a beginner

Ice cream becomes naturally thick and creamy because of its fat content. Hence, using low-fat ingredients may result in a base that does not have a rich texture or that takes more time to set. If you're just starting out with making this treat at home, we recommend using full-fat milk and heavy cream (as needed). You can try your hand at low-fat recipes once you've got a hang of the process better.

Use milk with more fats. Photo Credit: istock

Tip 2: Use egg yolks or cornstarch to thicken the ice cream

You might have come across ice cream recipes that include eggs. Wondering why? Egg yolks are one of the most common ways of stabilising your ice cream. Doing so not only gives it a wonderfully soft texture but can also prevent the formation of ice crystals. If you're vegetarian or if you don't feel comfortable adding eggs to your ice cream, you can opt for cornstarch or custard powder. Both can also help thicken the base and bind in better.





Tip 3: Freeze your containers beforehand and cover them properly later

Before you start making the ice cream, it is a good idea to freeze the container in which you will be storing it later. This can help it set well. Ensure you are using an air-tight container and do not open it unnecessarily. You can also cover the ice cream with plastic wrap (before placing the lid on top) to prevent the formation of ice crystals.

Tip 4: Stick to the recipe - don't substitute on a whim

The setting and texture of ice cream are due to a combination of several factors - temperature, fat content, sugar, thickening agent, etc. Expert recipes take into account all these criteria and suggest a proper balance between them. If you don't have a particular ingredient, don't make blind substitutions. Try looking for recipes that suit your specific needs. For instance, some recipes use condensed milk that can be substituted with cream/ milk and sugar, but only in a particular ratio. Similarly, putting too little or too much sugar can greatly affect the consistency of your ice cream. If you're controlling your sugar intake, look for special low-sugar recipes.

Tip 5: Have patience, and you will be rewarded!

There is no hurrying up the ice cream-making process beyond a point. Once you have made the ice cream base, you have to freeze it for a few hours, and churn it once or twice (depending on the appliance used/ recipe instructions). Finally, you have to allow it to be set for many hours in the freezer if you want it to be properly thick. It won't scoop well until it has frozen, so don't remove it prematurely. Unfortunately, you cannot make amazing homemade ice creams for instant indulgence. But your patience will be well-rewarded in the form of a creamy and irresistible treat.





