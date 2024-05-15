Delhi, a city steeped in history and vibrant culture, boasts a food scene as diverse as its people. From fine dining establishments to bustling street vendors, the capital caters to every palate. But beyond the familiar hotspots lie hidden treasures - unassuming restaurants tucked away in forgotten corners, serving up culinary delights that hold a special allure. Join us on this secret culinary adventure as we unveil some of the top hidden gems in Delhi that are must-visits for curious gourmands. So, ditch the guidebooks and the usual haunts. Here's our curated list of 10 hidden gems in Delhi that will tantalize your taste buds and transport you on a delicious adventure:

Here Are 10 Must-Visit Hidden Gems For Food Lovers In Delhi:

1. Lotan Ke Chole Kulche (Chawri Bazar):

Start your day with a hearty and historic breakfast at Lotan Ke Chole Kulche in Chawri Bazar. This iconic stall, established in 1922, is a local favourite. The star attraction is their chole, a spicy chickpea curry simmered with aromatic spices, served with fluffy kulchas (leavened flatbreads). The simplicity belies the depth of flavour, a perfect combination of tangy, savoury, and slightly sweet notes. Be prepared to jostle for space and enjoy the bustling energy of Old Delhi.

What: Lotan Ke Chole Kulche

Where: 2363, Chatta Shahji, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi

When: 7:30 am - 10:30 am





2. Mizo Diner (Paharganj):

Nestled in the heart of Paharganj, amidst budget hotels and backpacker havens, lies the Mizo Diner, a gem serving authentic Mizo cuisine. This hidden gem offers a unique culinary experience, showcasing the flavours of Mizoram, a state bordering Myanmar. Don't miss the pork dishes like pork momos, Stir Fry Pork, Smoked Pork, Pork Ribs, and the tauh, a refreshing Burmese salad with shredded vegetables and a light peanut dressing. The diner itself is a charming and artistic space with quirky paintings and a warm ambience.

What: Mizo Diner

Where: 85, Humayunpur, Safdarjung, New Delhi

When: 12 noon - 11 pm

Cost: INR 600 for two people (approx.)

3. Sheeren Bhavan (Chitli Qabar):

For those with a sweet tooth, Sheeren Bhavan is a must-visit. Located in the lesser-known neighbourhood of Chitli Qabar, this traditional halwai (sweet shop) is famous for its unique and delectable halwa varieties. From the classic gajar ka halwa (carrot pudding) to the more unusual aloe vera halwa and white carrot halwa, Sheeren Bhavan offers a delightful exploration of Indian sweets. Their signature habshi halwa, made with black gram flour and ghee, is a must-try for the adventurous eater.

What: Sheeren Bhavan

Where: Bazar Chitli Qabar, Jama Masjid, Old Delhi, Delhi

When: 6 am - 12 am

Cost: INR 200 for two people (approx.)





4. Litti.In (Nizamuddin):

Embark on a culinary journey to Bihar with Litti.in in Nizamuddin. The tiny hut-style rustic shop serves litti chokha, a traditional Bihari dish of oven-baked wheat balls stuffed with spiced lentils or potato fillings, served with a variety of chutneys and aloo chokha, a mashed potato dish. The littis are light yet flavorful, and the chutneys add a tangy and spicy kick. Litti.In offers a contemporary twist on this classic dish, making it perfect for those seeking a unique and flavorful experience. Other than classic Litti and Chokha, do try their Litti Chicken, Dal Paratha, and Sattu Parantha.

What: Litti.In

Where: 11 A, Ground Floor, Begumpur Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Cost: INR 150 for one order (approx.)





5. Anna Cafe (Hauz Khas):

Craving a taste of South India? Look no further than Anna Madras Cafe in the posh Hauz Khas Market area. This small eatery, run by South Indians themselves, serves some of the most authentic and delicious dosas in Delhi. Their paper-thin, crispy dosas come with a variety of fillings, and other classics like idli sambar and vada sambar are also worth a try.

What: Anna Madras Cafe

Where: A 15/A, Market Lane, Block E, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

When: 11 am - 11 pm

Cost: INR 200 for two people (approx.)





6. LHA Kitchen (Safdarjung)

If you've ever found yourself salivating over delectable Tibetan and Nepalese dishes showcased by food bloggers on Instagram, wishing you could indulge in such delights yourself, your search ends here at LHA Kitchen. This culinary haven offers a mouthwatering selection including Veg Thakali Set, LHA Special Kothe Momos, Gyathuk, and an abundance of other tempting options.

What: LHA Kitchen

Where: 168, 1st Floor, Humayunpur, Main Enclave, Near NCC Gate, Safdarjung, New Delhi

When: 1 pm - 4:45 pm, 6 pm - 10:30 pm

Cost: INR 1,100 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol





7. Nagaland's Kitchen (Green Park)

For those craving the fiery flavours of Naga cuisine, look no further than Nagaland's Kitchen. With its cosy ambience, adorned with dim lighting and bamboo interiors, this eatery exudes a rustic charm akin to a quaint shack. Prepare to be enchanted by the enticing aroma of northeastern herbs as you delve into dishes like Bamboo Shoot Pork, Naga Thali, Pork Chilli, and thukpa, all prepared with authentic recipes and fresh ingredients.

What: Nagaland's Kitchen

Where: S-2, Uphaar Cinema Complex, Green Park Extension Market, Green Park, New Delhi

When: 11:30 am - 12midnight

Cost: INR 1,800 for two people (approx.)







8. House #309 By Sweet Obsession (Gurgaon)

This quaint outlet in Gurgaon offers not just culinary delights but also a unique ambience reminiscent of a European abode. From its living room to a fireplace and even a home office, every corner is designed to captivate. Indulge in their delectable offerings such as Dip Platter, Thick Shakes, Coffees, Grilled Chicken, Tex Mex Pizza, and a plethora of other options for a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

What: House #309 By Sweet Obsession

Where: Shop No 309, 3rd Floor, South Point Mall, Golf Course Rd, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurgaon

When: 11 am - 11:30 pm

Cost: INR 1,600 for two people (approx.)







9. Jughead's Fast Food Corner (Uday Park)

Despite its unassuming name, Jughead Fast Food Corner in Uday Park surprises patrons with its diverse menu featuring Indian, Chinese, and Western fusion fare. From the comforting flavours of Chicken Do Pyaza to the satisfying crunch of Veg Hakka Noodles, and even the unexpected delight of Butter Chicken Pizza, this hidden gem promises a quick and fulfilling meal.

What: Jughead's Fast Food Corner

Where: 1-3, Main Market, Uday Park, New Delhi

When: 12noon - 10pm

Cost: INR 400 for two people (approx.)





10. Brick N Bean Cafe (Gurgaon)

For a fusion of European flavours and rustic charm, Brick N Bean Cafe is a must-visit destination. Whether it's a coffee date or a long-awaited gathering with friends, this vibrant cafe offers a colourful ambience and a menu bursting with enticing options. Don't miss out on their Mocha Frappe, Cappuccino, Hot Chocolate, and Waffles for a truly scrumptious experience.

What: Brick N Bean Cafe

Where: 35, Ground Floor, Block B, Nirvana Courtyard, Tigra, Sector 50, Gurgaon

When: 8 am - 10 pm

Cost: INR 1,200 for two people (approx.)





If you call yourself a true foodie, you just can't miss these food outlets in Delhi/NCR.

