Punjabi food is famous for its robust flavours and tingling spices. And Amritsari food, in particular, has fans not just in India but all across the country. There is something about Amritsari food that draws people to the city year after year. If you want to experience the magic of Amritsari food without leaving the comfort of your home, start with this recipe. Paneer forms an important part of Indian diet, and therefore, of Punjabi cuisine. A go-to food for vegetarians, paneer can be made in a number of ways and this Amritsari paneer recipe is one of the best paneer recipes you must try.





Amritsari paneer is a spicy, creamy and delicious paneer curry that you can easily make at home. Paneer pieces are dunked in a flavourful gravy of onions and tomatoes, seasoned with a range of whole spices and spice powders. Cashews and cream come together to lend their creaminess to the dish, making it worth every bite. Are you ready to treat your taste with an amazing paneer dish all the way from Amritsar? Check out the recipe.





Paneer can be cooked in myriad ways. Photo: iStock

Amritsari Paneer Recipe I How To Make Amritsari Paneer At Home

You should know that we are going to use a whole lot of spices to make this full-of-flavours paneer dish. So keep them ready before beginning with the recipe.





First, marinate paneer cubes in spices like coriander powder, turmeric powder, ginger and garlic. Prepare onion-tomato mixture with whole spices like cardamom, bay leaf, cloves, black peppercorns and more. Grind to make paste. Now fry the marinated paneer and cook with the onion-tomato paste and basic spice powders. Add cashews and cream, and mix in kasuri methi and garam masala.





This Amritsari panner dish is sure to win over your family.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Amritsari paneer.