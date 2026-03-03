Holi is a festival that celebrates togetherness, tradition, and indulgence. From vibrant colours to festive gatherings, every element of this occasion is rooted in joy, and no Holi celebration feels complete without a plate full of freshly prepared Gujiyas. However, as food choices evolve and consumers become more conscious about ingredients, many families are looking for ways to enjoy festive sweets without feeling overly indulgent.





One simple yet impactful swap is replacing refined sugar with desi khand. Traditionally used in Indian households, desi khand is less processed and retains a more natural sweetness profile. It offers a subtle molasses note and blends beautifully with dry fruits, khoya, and semolina — making it an excellent choice for festive mithai like Gujiya. The result is a dessert that feels lighter on the palate while still delivering the richness and nostalgia associated with Holi.





This Holi, I encourage families to try a Desi Khand Gujiya — a guilt-lite alternative that doesn't compromise on flavour or texture.

Desi Khand Gujiya Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup roasted semolina (sooji) or crumbled khoya

¾ cup desi khand

2 tablespoons chopped almonds and cashews

1 tablespoon raisins

2 tablespoons desiccated coconut

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

3 tablespoons ghee (for dough)

Ghee or oil for frying

Method:

Prepare the Dough:

Mix maida with ghee until it resembles breadcrumbs. Gradually add water and knead into a firm dough. Cover and let it rest for 20–30 minutes.





Prepare the Filling:

Roast semolina in a pan with a little ghee until aromatic and lightly golden (skip this step if using khoya, but lightly roast khoya for better flavour). Allow it to cool completely. Mix in desi khand, chopped nuts, raisins, coconut, and cardamom powder. Ensure the mixture is cool before adding desi khand to prevent melting.





Shape the Gujiyas:

Roll small dough portions into discs. Place a spoonful of filling in the centre, fold into a semi-circle, and seal the edges firmly. You may use a Gujiya mould for even shaping.





Fry to Perfection:

Heat ghee or oil on medium-low flame and fry the Gujiyas until golden and crisp. Frying on a lower flame ensures even cooking and a crunchy texture.





The finished Gujiyas offer a delicate sweetness that is not overpowering, allowing the nutty and aromatic flavours to shine through. The texture remains perfectly crisp on the outside with a flavourful, balanced filling within.





Festivals are about joy, not restriction. By making small, thoughtful changes in ingredients, we can preserve tradition while embracing mindful indulgence. This Holi, celebrate with colours, laughter, and a plate of Desi Khand Gujiyas that feel just a little lighter — yet just as festive.”





About The Author: Shrey Gupta is the Vice President of Dhampur Green