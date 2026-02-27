Delhi does Holi like nowhere else. The city wakes up on the day of the festival already buzzing, with neighbourhoods that have been celebrating since the night before when the Holika Dahan bonfires lit up every corner of every colony. By mid-morning, the streets are a riot of colour, everyone is drenched and laughing and completely unrecognisable, and by the time the afternoon rolls around, the one thing everyone actually agrees on is that it is time to eat. Properly. Holi food in Delhi is its own tradition: thandai, gujiya, dahi bhalla, puran poli, and the kind of festive cooking that takes days of preparation. This year, Delhi's restaurants have decided to do the hard work for you.

Celebrate Holi with a brunch at Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt

Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt, is celebrating the festival of colours with a vibrant Holi Brunch on 1st March 2026, 12 PM onwards at AnnaMaya, priced at INR 3,499++ per person, with an optional beverage pairing at INR 1,000++. The brunch brings together festive Indian classics and global favourites, including Delhi-6 chaat, sushi and wok specials, Dal Makhani, Murgh Makhani, Dum Pukht Biryani and desserts such as Gujiya and Rose Kheer. Highlights include a chef-to-table showcase of signature Indian dishes, a live trolley experience and the hotel's signature chocolate counter, creating an interactive and flavour-forward celebration.

Celebrate Holi with Cafe Hawkers!

Get ready to splash into Holi madness at Cafe Hawkers, where they pour a special Thandai Menu blending tradition and refreshment in every cooling sip. Dive into Classic Thandai, the OG with almonds, saffron, fennel, cardamom, and rose for pure nostalgia. Crave floral vibes? Rose Thandai delivers delicate, soothing notes. For a bold twist, Paan Thandai fuses thandai coolness with betel leaves and gulkand indulgence. Amp up the fun with their vibrant Colourful Shots, ideal for clinking and cheering. Join Cafe Hawkers to sip, savour, and celebrate the festival of colours deliciously.

A Splash of Colour, A Feast of Flavour — Celebrate Holi with Chowman

As the air turns vibrant with colours and celebration, Chowman invites you to make your Holi gatherings even more flavourful with an indulgent spread of authentic Chinese delights and exciting festive offers. After a day filled with gulaal, laughter, and togetherness, unwind over a feast of favourites like Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken, Pan Fried Chilli Mushroom, Honey Chilli Lotus Stem, Prawn Ka Seong, and the ever-comforting Tsing Hoi Chicken. Whether you're hosting friends at home or planning a cosy family meal, Chowman has curated special Holi treats to make every celebration memorable through their special discounts and special-priced Family Combos.

Celebrate Holi with Traditional Indulgence at Singh Sahib

This Holi, Singh Sahib is bringing the colours of tradition and indulgence to the table with specially curated festive delights for its patrons. Known for its rich Maharaja and Nawabi flavours and warm hospitality, the restaurant is adding a sweet celebratory touch to the occasion. Guests dining at Singh Sahib on Holi can enjoy a complimentary Gujiya with Rabri on every table with a minimum billing of ₹2500. The classic festive favourite, paired with luscious rabri, promises to add a nostalgic and authentic sweetness to the celebration. To make the experience even more memorable, all dine-in guests will be welcomed with a complimentary Kesar Thandai on arrival on Holi day, a refreshing, traditional beverage synonymous with the festival of colours. With vibrant flavours, festive cheer, and signature hospitality, Singh Sahib offers the perfect setting to celebrate Holi with family and friends over an indulgent feast.

Holi at United Coffee House: A Celebration Rooted in Memory

As spring blooms in Delhi and Holi's colours light up the city, United Coffee House in Connaught Place sends its warmest wishes. For over 80 years, since 1942, United Coffee House has been the go-to spot for post-celebration gatherings, where laughter echoes, gulaal fades from sleeves, and families share unhurried meals in our timeless interiors. This Holi, indulge in their special offerings: comforting dishes rooted in memory and soothing brews like cherished coffee or tea to restore the festive spirit. As Managing Director Mr. Akash Kalra says, "Holi is about renewal and togetherness." Savour tradition amid the city's rush.

Hitchki Hosts a Neon Pre- Holi Bash Across Outlets

This Holi season, Hitchki outlets ignite the festivities with their high-energy Neon Pre-Holi Bash, kicking off at 7 PM for an immersive evening of glowing décor, vibrant music, and interactive fun. For just INR 499++ per person, the entry package delivers one Thandai, a zesty Rangeela shot, neon light props, and a dedicated wristband for seamless access, crafting a complete festive vibe right from the door. In-house DJs spin nostalgic Holi mixes and pulsating tracks, transforming the space into a neon-lit dance haven that fuses tradition with nightlife thrill. It's the perfect vibrant prelude to the festival of colours.



























