Asia is home to some of the most delicious cuisines - Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Thai. Many of these culinary marvels have found a growing interest not just in India but even at the global level. Lately, Indians have shown a great fondness for Thai cuisine. The rich, soothing flavours and aromatic spices of Thai food are a lot like Indian cuisine. This is why Thai cuisine has become an upcoming favourite in today's culinary scene in India. Many Thai places have come up in Delhi-NCR, offering some of the most exciting menus! Recently, we had the pleasure of trying out Pop Thai at its latest pop-up held in The Quorum in Gurgaon and had a wonderful time!





Pop Thai takes pride in bringing forth a mix of authenticity and contemporary modernity through its delicacies. It aims at offering a tasteful travelogue into the cuisine of Thailand. Based in South Delhi, Pop Thai believes that every delivery tells a story and aims at bringing the authentic Thai experience home.

Pop Pad Thai Prawn Donuts Grilled Kaafir Lime Prawn Gyoza We had the pleasure of trying out the exciting menu and eating a variety of Thai delicacies. We had the Burnt Garlic Pink Rice, Prawn Donut, Pop Pad Thai, Midnight Chilli Oil Chicken Dumpling and Grilled Kaafir Lime Prawn Gyoza. The dumplings and gyoza were juicy and delicious. The Prawn Donut was unlike anything we have ever had before and it was quite good. The Burnt Garlic Pink Rice was flavourful and earthy. But the ultimate taste test was the pad thai, and it was spicy, saucy and just mouth-watering!

Overall, we had a great food experience with Pop Thai and we recommend you to try out the Thai cuisine here!





Price: INR 450 per person





Where: Online Ordering through POP Thai website





When: 11 am - 11 pm