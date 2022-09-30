Asia is home to some of the most delicious cuisines - Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Thai. Many of these culinary marvels have found a growing interest not just in India but even at the global level. Lately, Indians have shown a great fondness for Thai cuisine. The rich, soothing flavours and aromatic spices of Thai food are a lot like Indian cuisine. This is why Thai cuisine has become an upcoming favourite in today's culinary scene in India. Many Thai places have come up in Delhi-NCR, offering some of the most exciting menus! Recently, we had the pleasure of trying out Pop Thai at its latest pop-up held in The Quorum in Gurgaon and had a wonderful time!
Pop Thai takes pride in bringing forth a mix of authenticity and contemporary modernity through its delicacies. It aims at offering a tasteful travelogue into the cuisine of Thailand. Based in South Delhi, Pop Thai believes that every delivery tells a story and aims at bringing the authentic Thai experience home.
Overall, we had a great food experience with Pop Thai and we recommend you to try out the Thai cuisine here!
Price: INR 450 per person
Where: Online Ordering through POP Thai website
When: 11 am - 11 pm