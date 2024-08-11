As the monsoon showers embrace Bengaluru, the city transforms into a lush, green paradise, offering a much-needed break from the heat. With the weather now at its finest, it's the perfect time to step out and enjoy some delightful culinary experiences. Whether you are planning a casual brunch or a lively dinner with friends, the city's vibrant food scene always has something new to offer. From innovative takes on traditional foods to global flavours that take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride, restaurants and bars across Bengaluru are rolling out some exciting new menus this August and September. So, if you are a foodie residing in Bengaluru, then you have landed on the right page! Read on to know which places are offering exciting new menus this monsoon!





New Menu At Bengaluru Restaurants That You Must Try:

1. Travellers Bungalow

Travellers Bungalow is celebrating its second anniversary with an exciting new menu that promises a global culinary journey. The new offerings include a diverse range from small plates to energetic bowls to desserts. What's more? They even have an expanded beverage menu that offers handcrafted cocktails, classic gin cocktails, barrel-aged cocktails, tropical sangrias, mocktails, and a wide selection of spirits. The new gourmet main courses include aromatic and rich offerings like Thai Green Curry, Thai Red Curry, Chowmein, Chicken Espetada, Calzone, and French Beignet. Whether one seeks the comfort of familiar flavours or the thrill of a culinary adventure, Travellers Bungalow's offerings promise something exceptional for everyone.

Where: First & Second Floor, 2989/B, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008

2. BLR Brewing Company

One of Bengaluru's premier brewparks, BLR Brewing Company, is excited to unveil its new cocktail menu. Each cocktail is designed to take you back to your fondest monsoon moments. Highlights include the La Rioja Beber, a Spanish-inspired blend of rich red wine, toffee, and tart cranberry; and the Normandy Boisson, a luxurious French creation with dark rum, Normandy butter, and warming spices. For a fusion of cultures, the Parnell Deach offers a smooth taste with Indian spices and Irish whiskey. Other offerings include Rawalpindi Qawah, Seoul Masida, and Tulum Bebida, which have heaven-made pairings of flavours. These monsoon-inspired cocktails, paired perfectly with BLR Brewing Co.'s seasonal food offerings, promise a global flavour journey that will leave you asking for more.





Wait, that's not it! BLR Brewing Company is also launching a new monsoon menu designed to evoke nostalgia and memories. Indulge in lip-smacking street foods, right from Bandra Pav Bhaji to Mangalore Goli Bhajji to Station Road Mac & Cheese with Himalayan Hot Sauce, and so much more!





Where: BLR Brewing Co outlets in Bengaluru

3. The Biere Club

Bengaluru's oldest microbrewery, The Biere Club is excited to launch a new menu that promises a global culinary adventure. Known for pioneering the city's craft beer scene, The Biere Club's latest offerings go beyond classic pub fare. Diners can savour shareable platters like avocado tostadas, Biere-battered fish and chips and spicy meatballs. Unique fusion dishes such as Asian prawn larb, Idiyappam Khao Suey, and Karnataka-style fried chicken burgers with podi masala celebrate both global and regional flavours. So come, raise a glass and explore a world of flavours at The Biere Club!





Where: 20/2, Vittal Mallya Rd, D' Souza Layout, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001



