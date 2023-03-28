There's no doubt that electronics and machines have made our lives easier. For tedious home chores, it's best to use appliances as they finish work within minutes. Especially when we talk about cooking, it's the most time-consuming work to do. From washing and chopping to cooking, all the steps require a lot of time. So, using kitchen appliances is the best way to skip some complex processes. Amongst all kitchen appliances, mixer-grinder is the most used in every household. Almost everyone knows what purpose it fulfills in the kitchen and how convenient it is to use in everyday cooking. Since there are many types of mixer-grinders available in the market these days, it can be tough to decide which one to buy and what factors to consider before investing in one. To help you out, we have listed down some tips that will help you purchase a good mixer-grinder.





Here are 6 things to check before buying a mixer-grinder:

1. Type of Mixer-Grinder

There are two types of mixers available in the market - stand mixers and traditional mixers.

A traditional mixer is found in all kitchens. These come with 2-3 jars, which help in grinding and mixing foods like making shakes, chutneys, etc., whereas a stand mixer is used for blending heavy ingredients like cake batter, kneading dough, etc. A stand mixer is more powerful than a traditional mixer.

2. Size Matters

Before leaving your house, see where you want to place the mixer-grinder. Check if the space is big or small. It's important to take measurements of the place and purchase a set that will fit in the decided space accordingly.

Mixers are best used for blending ingredients. Photo Credit: istock

3. Play Of Power

One of the most important factors is power consumption of a mixer-grinder. It's important to check how much power it will consume. It's always better to buy a higher wattage mixer-grinder for mixing heavy ingredients. You can choose anything between 400-700 W. It totally depends on the usage of the mixer-grinder.





4. What Speed You Want

While buying a mixer-grinder, it's crucial to check the speed of the appliance. The RPM can be checked on the mixer packaging, if not, then ensure to ask the seller about the speed. It should be somewhere between 17000-22000 RPM. The speed shows how fast the blades will rotate and how fast the machine will work.

5. Number Of Jars

Mixer-grinder comes with 2-3 sets of jars, however these days there is a variety of jars available along with it, for additional tasks. Buy something that fulfills your requirement, the factors could be, how many people are there in your family, if it's for single person use, and the type of cooking you follow. Besides this, it's important to check the jar size, to ensure if the food ingredients will fit inside or not.

Mixers are available in different sizes. Photo Credit: istock

6. Quality Of Blades

Take a look inside the mixer grinder and check the blades properly. See if it's sharp, big and the spacing between the blades. There are different types of blades available, these are, dry grinding blade, pounding blade, blender blade, wet grinding blade, mincing blade and more. It's important to understand and know, how you want to use a mixer and decide accordingly.





These are some basic factors you can look at before investing in a mixer grinder. This will save you time, as well as money.