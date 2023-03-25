Do you have any plans to upgrade your kitchen and install a gas stove? Appears like this will be a tough task for you as buying a gas stove needs to fulfill a few requirements of what you call an 'Excellent Gas Stove'. For many, buying a gas stove could be a tricky decision as it is considered a long-term investment. Now that there is a wide variety of options available for gas stoves in the market, it makes it more challenging for one to find out which stove to buy. You need to upgrade your knowledge about what factors make a gas stove a good gas stove, right from size, shape, style, colour, and quality. And so, to help you out we have listed down all the important factors you need to check before buying a gas stove.

8 Factors To Keep In Mind Before Purchasing A Gas Stove:

1. Size Of Stove

The size of the stove matters a lot. You might be eying on a special stove which might not fit into the space later. Always make sure to check the space you want to place your stove. Measure the areas from back to front. Note down the length and width of the space, so it is easier for you to match the stove at the store.

2. Number Of Burners

Stoves are available with 1 burner to 6 burners in markets these days. However, each burner's size varies from one. Check your requirements for burners according to the members of your family. If you're buying for one person, then 2 burners stove will be enough. In case you are buying it for a bigger family then 3-4 burners will work well too.

3. Quality Burners

When you are checking the stoves, give a glance at the burners and check what their quality is. These come either in steel or brass. Stainless steel burners are more economical as compared to brass. Whereas, brass burners look classy and also have high heat tolerance. So, you can choose as per your budget and requirement.

4. Distance Between Burners

Keep a keen eye on the distance between the burners. There should be a good distance between each burner, as it will be easier to place big-size utensils on it. You may not be able to use more than one big utensil at the same time if there is not enough gap between the burners.

5. Top Finish

The traditionally used stove is the stainless-steel stove. It is the go-to stove for Indian families as these are quite durable and have a longer shelf life. Stainless steel stoves are also easier to clean as stains can easily be removed, but if you want to go for something new, then glass-top finished stoves are also available. These look classy but are delicate to use. You will have to be careful while using them and clean them right after using them.





It's important to note all these factors while purchasing a gas stove. Photo: iStock

6. Auto ignition or manual ignition

Stoves are available in two kinds; auto ignition and manual ignition. With a manual ignition stove, you will have to manually operate the stove by using a match stick or lighter. Whereas, an auto-ignition stove doesn't need anything to light the burners. You can operate it just by turning on the stove knob, however, these are not safe if you have kids in your house.

7. ISI Certification

Be smart and look for ISI certification. Many stores might fool you into buying a Non-ISI Certified stove which might not have been tested and isn't safe to use. ISI marks are the hallmark of the Indian Standards Institute, so make sure to ask the seller about the ISI certification and procedure.

8. Style And Design

These days market is full of a variety of gas stoves that come in different designs, shapes and colours. Right from black, red, blue, any colour you look for will be available. So, the ball is in your court. Choose what suits your style and taste the best, also match it with the design of your kitchen so it blends in well.





Hope these tips will be helpful for you. Do let us know in the comment section below.