Maggi is the ultimate comfort food. It is quick, easy, and delicious. There is something about those hot, slurpy noodles that hits the spot every time. As tasty and nostalgic as it is, Maggi isn't exactly healthy. It is high in sodium, the tastemaker is packed with preservatives and artificial flavourings, and the noodles themselves are refined carbs with not much nutritional value. And while two minutes may be enough to cook it, it takes way longer for your body to break it all down. Thankfully, there is a way to keep the comfort while cutting down the guilt. Nutritionist Shilpa Arora has shared a unique way to make Maggi for anyone looking to make smarter food choices.





In a video posted to Instagram, she takes viewers through her upgraded Maggi recipe. She starts by taking one serving of boiled Maggi, making it clear, “Don't tell me it didn't fill your stomach. You don't need to fill your belly, you have to be thinner,” she says. Then she slices up a pack of masala tofu and mixes it into the noodles. The tofu adds a good dose of plant-based protein, turning the dish from a carb-heavy indulgence into something more balanced. Shilpa also mentions she cooked the Maggi in yellow butter, giving it that rich aroma and taste. “Smells so good,” she says in the clip. She explains that the dish is nutritionally better this way, offering both comfort and health benefits in one bowl.

The video soon went viral. Here's how some people reacted to the idea:





A user asked, “What did you do with the rest of the Maggi?”





“Add some prawns and chopped green peppers, it'll be even tastier and more colourful!” read a comment.





Another wrote, “If I had that much control over my portions - just one spoonful!!! I wouldn't be fat in the first place.”





“And if you don't want to add vegetables, it's even more fun,” another wrote.





Another comment said, “You need fibre too, so add some veggies as well.”





What do you think of this version of Maggi? Let us know in the comments below!