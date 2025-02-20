Have you ever walked into a bar, ordered a drink, and seen a bowl of salted peanuts magically appear on your table? Without much thought, you grab a handful and start munching on them as you enjoy your drink. It's quite a satisfying feeling, isn't it? Before you know it, you've finished the entire bowl and find yourself asking for a refill. We're so accustomed to having salted peanuts with our drinks that we feel like something's missing if they're not served. But have you ever stopped to wonder why bars do this? Is it just a friendly gesture, or is there another hidden motive behind it? Are you curious to find out the real reason? Recently, Master of Wine Sonal C. Holland spilled the tea to put your curiosity to rest once and for all.

Also Read: Go Nuts For Peanuts: Delicious And Healthy Ways To Add Them To Your Diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 3 Reasons Why Bars Serve Salted Peanuts With Drinks:

1. Creates Thirst

Salted peanuts and alcohol make for a stellar combination, but they also create thirst. Since there's an excess amount of salt in the peanuts, they tend to dehydrate and make you feel thirsty. When this happens, you end up ordering more alcohol - something the bar wants you to do. So, while you may love this combo, the main reason they serve you salted peanuts is to ensure you keep ordering.

2. Salted Peanuts Are Crunchy And Addictive

Crunchy snacks are a must-have when enjoying alcohol. While there are plenty of options available, a bowl of salted peanuts makes for the ideal choice. They are easy to eat, super crunchy, and also quite wholesome. What's not to love? In some bars, you may also be served masala peanuts. Let's just say they make the drinking experience more enjoyable and serve as the perfect chakna. Plus, they fulfil the purpose of creating thirst in customers at bars.

3. Slows The Absorption Of Alcohol Into The Blood

Another reason why bars serve salted peanuts is that they slow the absorption of alcohol into the blood. This means you're less likely to get drunk and hungover afterwards. The fact that peanuts have a high-fat content is what helps achieve this. It's best to keep eating something while drinking, and peanuts just make for an easy and crunchy snack to enjoy.

You can watch the full video below:

What Are Some Popular Food And Alcohol Pairings?

Not just salted peanuts, alcohol pairs well with a variety of other delicious foods. These include:

Sushi and sake

Barbecue ribs and beer

Cheese and port wine

Oysters and champagne

Spicy Thai food and Riesling

Chocolate and brandy

Should You Eat Before Or After Drinking Alcohol?

Many people feel puzzled about whether they should eat before or after drinking alcohol. According to Mixologist Nitin Tewari, drinking on an empty stomach may lead to intensified and faster intoxication, while consuming food before alcohol can help slow down its effects. Striking a balance between enjoying a meal and savouring alcoholic beverages is key to a responsible and enjoyable drinking experience.

Also Read: 5 Surprising Ways To Use Leftover Beer





So, the next time you visit a bar, you'll know exactly why salted peanuts are served to you. Remember to always drink responsibly.