A bottle of Champagne is mostly associated with celebrations and parties. On most such occasions, people shake up the bottle and flick off the cork, resulting in a Champagne spray. But not everyone wants to spray their Champagne. If you actually want to open it in a less wild and more classy fashion to drink it at a dinner party, here's how to do it. This tutorial comes from Etiquette coach William Hanson's Instagram handle. The viral video has garnered more than 8 million views and 303K likes. If you want to impress your peers with your elegant party skills at the next get-together, here's how you can do it with a bottle of champagne.

How to Correctly Open a Bottle of Champagne

Following are the steps to follow, as explained by the coach:

First of all, you need to remove the foil. You don't need to remove the foil from the actual neck of the bottle, just from the top.

Keep the bottle at a 45-degree angle and then release the wire, which is correctly called a cage.

Now keep a firm grasp on the top of the cork; we don't want it shooting off in someone's face accidentally.

Twist the bottle and not the cork, twist until you feel that gentle pop in your hand and then pour.



Wasn't this easy? Try this technique the next time you plan to pop (in a classy way) that bottle of Champagne to drink and celebrate. Here's how Instagram users reacted to the tutorial:





"Tell us the correct way to pour."





"Thank you, William, but we'll take it from here."





"This guy is great."





"Okay, both ways can be nice!"





Some users also disagreed with this method and pointed out the flaws:





"Absolutely incorrect. I worked for the Champagne Bureau and trained on opening Champagne. 1) Under no circumstances should a cork be left unsecured by your hand when the cage/muselet is released. 2) You leave the cage on while you twist the bottle away from the cork. 3) The proper opening releases a 'hiss' at most. Popping a cork is for amateurs...darling."





"I'm cringing at the fact that you gave chilled crystal on a mahogany table without the bucket being on a tray. Also, think that the bucket you are using is an ice bucket instead of a Champagne bucket. Also cringing that you don't have a beautiful napkin or towel, so the water just dripped all over the floor and your hands. Also, you never leave a cork unattended, and the pop shouldn't be that loud..."





What is your preferred way to open a bottle of Champagne? Tell us in the comments.