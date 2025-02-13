Chef Parth Bajaj did not follow the usual playbook. An industrial engineering graduate from Nagpur, he ditched machines for marinades and taught himself how to cook. Now, he is not just a self-taught chef but also a TV show host and a TEDx speaker. Social media became his stage, where he turned his love for food into a digital feast. On Instagram and YouTube, he does more than post recipes - he shares his kitchen wins, fails, and everything in between, making cooking feel like a conversation, not a chore. His journey is proof that the internet is not just for scrolling-it is for stirring up something bigger.

Q: How has Instagram and social media influenced your journey as a chef, and what role does digital storytelling play in showcasing your culinary expertise?

A: Social media, in general, has given me a huge platform to showcase my skills. It has also provided an opportunity to learn new skills. I started learning through books and YouTube, and I've never actually done any formal cooking courses. I'm an engineer by profession, so it's a bit surprising that I've learned so much from Instagram and other platforms. It's a mix of books, online resources, and learning from my failures, like from my mom and other chefs. Now, I'm teaching what I've learned and trying to spread that knowledge. Social media has played a significant role in building my career, my reputation, and my following. It has also allowed me to help others.

Q: What role does digital storytelling play in showcasing your culinary expertise?

A: Digital storytelling is a powerful tool. For example, many videos on social media are all about storytelling. This can be incorporated into your recipes or content. It doesn't just apply to marketing-it can apply to any niche. Storytelling connects people and allows them to resonate with your experiences. If I share my journey, it may help others pursue cooking, even if they can't afford culinary school or have a different background. Social media allows people to learn and tell their own stories, even if they don't have access to formal training.

Q: How do you ensure that your creations reflect your personal journey in food?

A: Every dish I create is influenced by my journey, much like the way "Table for Everyone" brings together diverse perspectives through shared experiences. My cooking reflects the various places I've learned from and the people I've encountered, whether it's from my travels or the community around me. By sharing these creations, I allow others to connect with my story, much like how Black & White Ginger Ale fosters inclusive conversations that help people find common ground, creating connections that go beyond the surface.

Q: What are some ingredients that you believe can completely transform a dish?

A: For me, salt is number one. Many people don't realize it, but adding salt to a dessert can really balance out the sweetness and enhance flavors, like chocolate or berries. A small pinch of sea salt can bring out unexpected notes in a dish. Another ingredient I love is lemon zest-it can elevate a dish's freshness and brightness. Eggs also play a crucial role in many recipes, especially in baking, and are quite versatile.

Q: Pairing food with beverages is an art. Are there any specific pairings you believe work exceptionally well with baked goods?

A: A simple, classic cappuccino pairs wonderfully with croissants and pastries. In places like Paris, coffee and baked goods go hand in hand. You also have classic pairings like tea with biscuits, which is a common combination in many cultures. Additionally, some alcohol-infused desserts, like those with coffee liqueurs, pair beautifully with baked goods like cakes and pastries. The possibilities for pairing beverages with desserts are endless!

Q: Festivals and events allow people to bond and share experiences. How do you think food, especially desserts, helps bring people together?

A: Food has always been a central part of festivals, and I've come to appreciate how it unites people, just like Black & White Ginger Ale's "Table for Everyone" initiative. By offering spaces for meaningful conversations over shared meals, it mirrors how food brings people together to celebrate traditions, culture, and personal stories. Desserts, in particular, can break the ice and create warm, memorable moments during festivals, where people from diverse backgrounds come together and connect, just as the campaign does through its inclusive approach to fostering meaningful dialogue over shared experiences.

Q: How do you think culinary experiences can be designed to spark meaningful conversations, especially when people come from diverse walks of life?

A: Culinary experiences naturally foster connection and meaningful conversation. Simple questions like "Are you vegetarian?" or "What's your favorite cuisine?" can open the door to discovering shared tastes and building rapport. Initiatives like Black & White Ginger Ale's "Table for Everyone" highlight the power of food in bringing people together, encouraging inclusive dialogues and diverse perspectives. Through food, whether at a festival or casual gathering, we find common ground that transcends cultural and personal differences. These moments create an opportunity to bond, share stories, and deepen connections, turning every meal into a space for understanding.

Q: Can you share a fun story or mishap from the kitchen?

A: One time, I was baking a birthday cake for my best friend and accidentally forgot to add a crucial ingredient for making the cake rise. It almost collapsed, but I managed to fix it by cutting around the mishap and rearranging the cake. When I served it, no one even noticed anything was wrong, and it turned out to be a huge hit. Despite the stress, it ended up being a memorable experience!

Q: As a chef, are there any foods you secretly sneak when no one's looking?

A: The list is pretty long, but I'd say anything related to energy desserts, like brownies or chocolate chip cookies straight out of the oven, is something I secretly indulge in. If I bake fresh cookies, I always sneak one or two. For brownies, I'll grab a piece from the corner, where it's nice and gooey. I think everyone does this when they're baking!

Q: If you could only eat one dish from your menu for the rest of your life, which one would it be?

A: That's a tough question! I'd probably choose prawns. They're slightly heavier than wings, but I could enjoy them more often without feeling too full. So, I'd stick with prawns for the long haul. Though wings are great too - they're messy, but that's part of the fun!

Q: Lastly, if you could sum up your philosophy in a single sentence, what would it be?

A: I would say, "Do what you want." That's my basic philosophy-just do what makes you happy. Don't get caught up in other people's expectations. I have that phrase printed on my suit, and I truly believe in living life the way you want and doing what you love.