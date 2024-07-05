Get ready to indulge in a culinary adventure like no other! July and August 2924 are brimming with food festivals across India, each offering a unique and delectable experience. From the vibrant streets of Delhi to hustling bustling Bengaluru, these food festivals celebrate the rich and diverse cultural heritage of our country. Whether you are a foodie looking for a way to tantalize your taste buds, or a culture enthusiast looking to explore delicacies, these events promise you a wholesome experience. Join us, as we explore the top food festivals happening in these two months where you can indulge in lip-smacking dishes and discover traditional recipes.

Here Are Some Must-Visit Food Festivals Of July-August 2024

1. Kore-yeah Food Festival Comes To SOCIAL Across India

All SOCIAL cafes across India are unveiling an immersive, one of its kind food festival - Kore-yeah – to celebrate the rich culture of Korea. This food festival features a special menu, themed beverages (K-Drinks), and a variety of culturally enriching activities, including K-Pop karaoke and Korean workshops. Moreover, the menu has been created using Korean ingredients like Korean rice cakes, Kim (seaweed), kimchi, Gochujang sauce, Soju, and so much more! What's more? The K-Food comes with a range of small plates, Tteokbokki, Bibimbap, fried chicken, and much more.





Pair these delectables with specially crafted K-Drinks like Soju Kimchi Highball, Somaek, The Atypical Sangria, and Hallyu Kitchi Boba, among several others. This, and so much more, you can enjoy throughout July at multiple SOCIAL outlets.

Where: SOCIAL - across all its pin codes in India





When: All July

2. The Orchid Hotel Mumbai Presents Dawat e Kashmir

The Orchid Hotel in Mumbai is inviting you to take a culinary journey straight to the valleys of Kashmir. Come, and experience Dawat - e – Kashmir, a sizzling Kashmiri food festival hosted by culinary expert Aparmita Sapru. Start your culinary adventure with a steaming cup of Kashmiri Kahwa – which is a magical brew of spices, saffron, and almond slivers. Then, prepare yourself to indulge in delightful Mutton and Chicken Shami Kebabs, made with minced meat blended with chana dal and Kashmiri spices, and shallow-fried to perfection. Or maybe try the Kabargah – a mutton chaap marinated in whole spices and milk, deep fried to golden perfection. Even the vegetarians will be catered for the amazing food. From the Nadru kebabs to Rajma Kebabs to Dum Aloo, you name it you have it. What's more? The mutton and chicken yakhni pulao will make your heart sing, while the Mutton Rista and tender Chicken Kaliya will remind you of the serene Kashmir. So, head straight to The Orchid Hotel and tantalize your taste buds!





Where: T1, 70-C, Nehru Road, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Vile Parle, Mumbai





When: When: Dinner, July 5 and July 6, 2024. (7:00 pm onwards)

Sunday Brunch, July 7, 2024. (12:30 pm onwards)

3. Khandani Rajdhani Celebrates Varsha Rutu Festival

Enjoy the refreshing change that monsoon brings At Khandani Rajdhani's annual Varsha Rutu Festival. Indulge into a culinary journey featuring several comforting khichdi dishes on a rotational menu. The restaurant offers a wide variety of special khichdi delights like Cheesy Hari Bhari Khichdi, Rajwadi Khichdi, Vaghareli Khichdi, Spicy Kathiyawadi Khichdi and much more. Pair these with delectable sides like Paneer, Aloo, Onion, and Bread pakoras. Moreover, each khichdi dish is served with curd, pickle, and papad, ensuring an authentic dining experience that resonates with the spirit of the monsoon season!





Where: All Khandani Rajdhani outlets





When: July 1 – July 31, 2024