Father's Day is the perfect time to celebrate the superhero of your life who gives it all to his family. This Father's Day 2023, which falls on Sunday, June 18, how about going beyond the usual celebrations and gifting your dad the joy of having delicious food? You don't even have to spend hours on Google search or scroll through social media for options. We have curated an extensive list of various exciting offers, special meals, and entertaining events being hosted by restaurants all over the country. Take a look and surprise your father with a wholesome foodie outing.

Here're 27 Restaurants Offers For Perfect Father's Day Celebrations:

DELHI

1. Fairway Feast: Golf-Themed Father's Day Brunch At K3 - New Delhi

On this upcoming Father's Day, take the opportunity to show appreciation and convey your love to your father or that special father figure in your life. Pamper them with an unforgettable brunch at K3 - New Delhi's Food Theatre inspired by the theme of "Golf." Step into a setting that resembles a picturesque golf course, meticulously decorated to create an enchanting atmosphere for fathers who are passionate about the timeless sport. At the bar, you will discover a collection of Dad's beloved drink classics, such as the Whisky Sour, Rum and Coke, Rusty Nail, and Old Fashioned, among others. Meanwhile, a live band will captivate you with enthralling melodies of retro and upbeat jazz, ensuring a divine ambience throughout the brunch.

What: Golf-themed Father's Day Brunch

Where: K3, New Delhi's Food Theatre, JW Marriott, Aerocity

When: 18th June, Sunday, 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Cost: Alcoholic @ INR 5199 plus taxes (per person); Non-Alcoholic @ INR 4199 plus tax (per person); and Kids @ INR 2099 plus taxes

K3 Marriott

2. Flow - Brew & Dine

There's no better way to raise a toast to the man who raised you selflessly than with a chilled beer cocktail at FLOW! This Father's Day, head to FLOW and avail a complimentary beer cocktail specially curated in-house for your main man.

Infusing Lager beer with gin, Japanese melon cordial, fresh basil and the zing of lime juice, this refreshing Flocto Mule is ideal for the summers!





Where: 2nd Floor Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi

When:12.00 pm till 1.00 am



3. House Of Boho

House of Boho is a newly opened café that brings a fusion of bohemian aesthetics and modern comforts. The menu is crafted with care and features a delightful selection of handcrafted beverages, aromatic coffees, scrumptious fusion dishes, and mouthwatering desserts inspired by global flavors and bohemian influences. Avail the special deal on cocktails this Father's Day.





Where: House of Boho, BG 7, Ansal Plaza

Cost for two- Rs 2300/-

Father's Day special offer- 1 + 1 cocktail



4. Father's Day Brunch At Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is offering special brunches for Father's Day, for you to enjoy celebratory moments with your father. The delectable offerings at Tamra and Sorrento along with the newly launched Le Petit Chef, an immersive one-of-a-kind dining experience for lunch and dinner hours at the property are perfect for the occasion!



5. "Loya Ki Khaas" a Special Menu curated for Father's Day

Loya serves cuisines from the heart of the northern sub-continent, inspired by ancient cooking techniques. This special menu showcases dishes that bring to the forefront robust flavours and traditional cooking styles. A delicious coming together of fresh, seasonal produce, farm-raised organic meats and own spice blends, ground in-house. This menu comprising Multani Gobhi, Loya Dum Murg, Gosht Ke Lazeez Pasliyan etc is culinary at its finest.





Where: Lobby level, Taj Palace, 2 Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave

When: Lunch: 12:30 to 14:45 | Dinner: 19:00 to 23:45

Cost: INR 3200 plus taxes (food only)



6. Father's Day Offer At Chowman, Delhi-NCR

Want to make your all-time favourite superhero feel special on Father's Day? Then head to Chowman's nearest outlet for 10% off on dine-in or order using Chowman App for an exclusive offer of up to Rs 250 off. Also with a specially curated combo meal comprising a plethora of delectables like Momos, Mixed Vegetables in Kung Pao Sauce, Manchurian, Fried Rice or Noodles available for all online ordering platforms, Chowman promises to take you on a gastronomic journey!





Where: Chowman, All Delhi NCR Outlets

When: June 18 (Sunday) 12 Noon - 10:30 PM

Delivery Combo Prices- Veg Combo- INR 999 + taxes, Non-Veg Combo- INR 1199 + taxes



7. Father's Day Special Cupcake boxes @ Nush Mush, Gurugram

Gurugram's premium bakery and patisserie, Nush Mush adds that extra special edge to your Father's Day celebrations with their handcrafted Cupcake dessert box. Surprise your Dad, Grandpa with an exclusively curated Cupcake dessert box available in a pack of 4,6,9. The patrons can look forward to their gifting, celebrations and sweet tooth cravings. Gift the exclusive Father's Day box filled with delightful gourmet desserts starting from INR 360





8. Sunday Brunch At The Westin Gurgaon

Treat your father to a special day with lavish dining experiences at the various outlets of The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi. The special Sunday brunch at Seasonal Tastes, the All-Day Dining Buffet Restaurant, and their exceptional two fine-dine restaurants Eest, the Chinese and Pan Asian outlet. Set to be held on 18th June, the meals boast a delectable and lavish spread of unique delicacies, bubbly cocktails and more. With poolside access, live cooking stations and delightful activities, the brunch features a layout of scrumptious savoury and sweet delicacies, to enjoy with the family.





9 Hard Rock Cafe, New Delhi

Celebrate Father's Day with Hard Rock Cafe in New Delhi! Treat your dad to a truly memorable dining experience with our exclusive Father's Day offer. Indulge in the smoked old fashion cocktail and New York strip steak with bourbon mushroom sauce.





Where: Location: Hard Rock Cafe New Delhi, Connaught Place New Delhi

When: 16th-18th June 2023, 12:00 PM onwards

New York Strip at Hard Rock Cafe







BENGALURU:

10. Magnolia Bakery X Brik Oven

Brik Oven, Bangalore's favourite outpost for handmade Neapolitan pizzas, collaborates with Magnolia Bakery for a fun Father's Day DIY workshop. The session invites kids and their superhero dads to learn the art of creating cool-looking pizzas at Brik Oven and master the signature swirl through an interactive cupcake icing session conducted by Magnolia Bakery.

11. Maverick & Farmer X Amiel Gourmet

The artisanal, farm-to-cup coffee brand collaborates with the modern French cuisine brand, Amiel Gourmet, to host an exclusive Father's Day-themed breakfast pop-up at Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor. The third of their breakfast pop-up series, the session will feature exquisite French delicacies curated by Chef Amiel Guerin alongside speciality brews from Maverick & Farmer.

12. Magnolia Bakery

This Father's Day, New York's famous bakery chain, Magnolia Bakery, is curating a delectable dessert collection perfect for treating fathers with a sweet tooth. The limited-edition specials will be available across all outlets and can be enjoyed either in-store or delivered to the comfort of the home.

13. Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru is thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive offering for Father's Day, presenting a delectable experience curated specifically to celebrate fathers in the city. The package, priced at INR 1200, comprises a Smoked Old Fashioned cocktail accompanied by a mouthwatering New York Strip Steak with Bourbon Mushroom Sauce.







BOMBAY:

14. Novotel Mumbai International Airport

Head to Food Exchange Mumbai for a sumptuous Father's Day brunch. The brunch features a lavish spread of culinary delight from mouth-watering appetizers to delectable main courses and heavenly desserts. Novotel Mumbai International Airport's chefs have crafted a menu that will satisfy every palate. It's the perfect opportunity to bond with your dad over good food and create lasting memories. To make this occasion even more memorable, Novotel Mumbai International Airport offers exclusive Father's Day deals where all super dads dine at 50% off!

Lunch Buffet menu contents: Live stations, Indian, Italian, Mexican, Mediterranean, Dessert counter

Beverages: Scotch Bar

Entertainment: Interactive Live Music, Kids Activity





Where: Food Exchange, Novotel Mumbai International Airport

When: Sunday, 18th June 2023, 12:30 to 4:00 PM

Cost: 1995++ non-alcoholic, 2995++ alcoholic

Father's Day at Novotel Mumbai International Airport



15. The Blue Bop Cafe, Khar

If you are looking for a memorable dining experience, BlueBop Cafe is the place to be. They have amazing offers for Father's Day. Every table that has a father will receive a delightful brownie in honour of Father's Day. Customers who place an order above 499+ from Blue Bop Bakes will receive a complimentary Father's Day brownie. Any order above 599+ from Blue Bop Cafe will be treated to a complimentary Father's Day brownie.



16. Bayroute (Juhu, Cuffe Parade, BKC, Nariman Point & Lower Parel)

Bayroute, the beloved Middle Eastern fine dining establishment in Mumbai, is giving diners a reason to celebrate Father's Day with its delectable offerings. Along with the Greek & Middle Eastern cuisine enjoy the complimentary cocktail Summer Time & mocktail Strawberry rush on this Father's Day.



17. Millo, Lower Parel

If your dad loves cocktails then you should definitely take him out to try the specially curated cocktail menu at Millo. The menu includes Not a Coffee, Striding Highball, Unami Exilir & Chocolate Walker. Spend some quality time with your father with drinks & some finger-licking vegetarian and vegan delicacies.

18. The Sassy Spoon, Powai

Apart from the outstanding food, The Sassy Spoon has a high-energy bar featuring an array of signature and classic cocktails, a collection of liquors, mocktails, and shakes, along with flavored beers. If you think your dad would love to learn how to make a cocktail then join the Masterclass with Greater Than at The Sassy Spoon at the Powai outlet.



19. All Saints, Khar

All Saints, the new celebrity hotspot in Khar has an exciting offer for Father's Day. They have a brunch menu, especially for Father's Day that includes soup/salad, appetizers, a main course & 3 beers which costs just Rs. 1299.

20. Taftoon, BKC & Powai

Spend Father's Day weekend at Taftoon with Singleton. In addition to Singleton Pour, they also offer a special cocktail & a boozy dessert that are just available this weekend.

21. Brunchin' it up at The Burrow this Father's Day

Celebrate Father's Day in style at The Burrow and enjoy an exquisite brunch experience. With unlimited food and bottomless bubblies, you're guaranteed a delightful feast as you create unforgettable memories with your dad. Begin this celebration by indulging in a delectable array of appetizers in Veg & Non - Veg, featuring tempting choices such as the 24-hour Garlic Bread with Garlic Butter, the mouthwatering Loaded Nachos with Pico De Gallo & Guacamole or the flavorful Birria Pulled Lamb Tacos with Aji Pepper Sauce and the Classic Popcorn Chicken with in house Hot Sauce.





Where: The Burrow, Adani Inspire, G Block BKC, Patthar Nagar, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Cost: The brunch is priced at 1300++ for vegetarian and 1600++ non-vegetarian, and the bottomless bubbly cocktails priced at 1850++





22. Poco Loco



Poco Loco at Khar & Hughes Road has curated an unlimited menu for the same including Soups - Mexican Tortilla, Carrot & Ginger Soups, Salads - Trio Tomatoes & Fusilli or Green Apple & Orange Salads, Starters - Patata Bravas, Roasted veggies & black beans Tacos, Mexican spice grilled chicken with parmesan mayo, peri-peri chicken tacos & so much more.



23. Father's Day Brunch At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Treat your dad to a decadent meal at CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru's modern kitchen-style diner with indoor and alfresco seating. Expect gourmet pizzas, pastas and other Italian specialities or choose from a range of freshly made Indian favourites. Ignite your taste buds and create an unforgettable #FSDayday with delectable salads and sushis. Live counters and live music enliven this special day while an array of desserts will ensure your celebration carries forward on a sweet note.





What: Father's Day Brunch

When: Sunday, 18th June. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

Where: CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Price: Starting from INR 3,200 per person

24. Father's Day Buffet At The Park, Navi Mumbai

To honour and appreciate fathers, The Park, Navi Mumbai has curated a remarkable brunch experience. Indulge in a delectable extravaganza of flavours at West1's Buffet Bonanza for Father's Day, held at The Park, Navi Mumbai! Also, avail of the I+1 offer on beverages.





What: Father's Day Buffet

When: 18th June 2023, 12.30 pm till 4.00 pm

Where: The Park Navi Mumbai - West1, Aqua, Dusk

Cost: Buffet price 1299+ 18% taxes





25. Nksha

Celebrate this Father's Day with a special dinner at Nksha. Enjoy a delicious meal to celebrate and honour the amazing fathers in your life. Raise a toast to all the amazing Fathers with Nksha's Signature cocktails, Hawa Mahal, Desi Ghee and Sopore. Offering a niche dining experience, the exquisite menu features signature dishes such as Truffle Essence, Cheese Kulcha, Roasted Sweet Potato Tikki Chaat, Kacchi Mirchi ka Paneer, Nksha Lobster Curry and more.

Where: Nksha, Churchgate

When: 18th June 2023, 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm & 7 pm to 11:30 pm





26. Father's Day Brunch at L&S Bistro, InterContinental, Marine Drive

Savour eclectic delicacies and heady drinks with your old man at L&S Bistro, InterContinental, Marine Drive. With the use of the finest ingredients and authentic cooking techniques, L&S Bistro seeks to deliver an unparalleled culinary experience with taste at its best. The Italian Father's Day Brunch Menu offers authentic delicacies and curated assortments for a wholesome experience. From hand-tossed Neapolitan pizzas, fresh and colourful antipasti counters, to homemade pasta, the gelato bar and other luscious desserts come highly recommended.





What: Father's Day Brunch

Where: L&S Bistro, InterContinental Marine Drive

When: 18th June 2023, Sunday, 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m

Cost: Brunch (food only) INR 1899/-

Brunch with unlimited alcohol and cocktail spritzers INR 3950/-

Brunch with unlimited premium alcohol INR 4750/-











PUNE

27. Square, Novotel Pune

This Father's Day, Square at Novotel Pune is delighted to invite families to a joyous celebration filled with delightful experiences. On 18th June, from 12:30 to 4 pm, Square will be hosting a special event to honour fathers and create cherished memories for the entire family. Enjoy the soulful tunes of live music as you indulge in a festive atmosphere, making the day even more memorable for your beloved fathers.

Indulge in a delectable feast with a diverse food menu that caters to every palate. From continental delicacies to traditional Indian flavours, Square offers a wide array of culinary delights. Don't miss the extravagant dessert and salad counter that will satisfy even the most discerning sweet tooth.



Where Square, Novotel Pune

When: 18th June, 12:30 to 4 pm

Cost: INR 1699 plus taxes per person

