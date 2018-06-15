Father's Day 2018: Special Offers And Deals To Pamper Your Dad For A Day!

Highlights The way to a man's heart is definitely through the stomach

meal becomes more special for your father when you make it yourself, therefore, Holiday Inn Mumbai is providing you with a perfect opportunity to provide that personal touch to your meal, by offering you a live bar to make refreshing mocktails and cocktails for your father. And, they have paired it with an exquisite flavourful buffet, which includes interesting delicacies such as bhatti da murgh , chutney fish tikka, murgh kofta biryani, polenta steaks and much more. Sounds tempting, right? Moreover, they're also offering 30% off on the bill for all the fathers, so that this marvellous experience doesn't burn a hole in your pocket.Where: Saptami, Holiday Inn Mumbai International AirportCost: INR 1499 plus taxes for non-alcoholic brunch and INR 1999 plus taxes for alcoholic brunch.Woodside Inn has combined 'happy brunch' and 'happy hours' to extend your celebration hours. They are catering you with two spectacular brunch options: 'Happy' and 'Happiest', which would include Woodside Inn's freshly baked thin crust pizzas and popular freshly flipped burgers . And, after you've satisfied your taste buds, you can stay back for the happy hours to sunk into some specially curated gin-based cocktails like 'pink floyd', 'beat the heat' and more. So, what are you waiting for? Get. Set. Indulge!When: 17th June 2018; 11.30 am to 3.30 pm (brunch); 4 pm to 8 pm (Happy Hours)Where: Woodside Inn, New Link Plaza, next to Oshiwara police station, Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri West, MumbaiCost: INR 1495 for non- alcoholic brunch and INR 1995 for alcoholic brunch.Get ready to relive those childhood days as ORZA is providing you a platform to go down the memory lane and win some amazing deals by playing your favourite childhood game "tippy-tippy tap." With delicious food and refreshing drinks, ORZA is offering free beers and some complimentary drinks , if you get the game right. Reliving your childhood with some mouth-watering delicacies. Isn't it a mesmerising deal?When: 16th & 17th June 2018, 11:30 am to 11:30 pmWhere: Orza, Ansal Plaza Mall, New Delhi.Chilling in a pool in this scorching Delhi heat with your family sounds like a splash-tastic fun, right? Pullman is providing you a gala time with fun, games and a complimentary pool access between 9 am to 1 pm, before heading towards the extravagant spread. Later, indulge in a distinct cocktail session, which would be presented by some skilled mixologists. And, let's not forget their delightful dishes from the menu paired with food stations, including 'antipasta bar', 'Pan Asian station', 'not nibbles on the wheels' and many more.When: 17th June 2018; 12:30 pm to 3:30 pmWhere: Pluck, Pullman, Aerocity, New Delhi.Cost Per Person: Brunch: INR 2950 plus taxes; sparkling wine brunch: INR 3950 plus taxes; champagne brunch: INR 4450 plus taxes.

5.Gastronomica Kitchen & Bar, New Delhi



Want to take your dad out for a lavish meal without burning hole in your pocket? Don't worry as we've got your back. Gastronomica is providing a whopping 50% off on your food bill this Father's Day. And, their belgian pork ribs, olive stuffed mushrooms, butter garlic prawns, rocket and cream cheese pizza, chicken steak are to die for.

Garden-themed restaurant in Rajouri Garden has a very thoughtful deal lined up for you this Father's Day

When: 17th June 2018; 12 noon to 12 midnightWhere: M-55, second floor, (above Citibank ATM), M block market, Greater Kailash I, New Delhi.Cost For Two: INR 1400 plus taxesThis garden-themed restaurant in Rajouri Garden has a very thoughtful deal lined up for you this Father's Day. They are offering a discount on the bill similar to your father's age. Sweet gesture, isn't it? They even have a very distinctive menu, which includes honey & cinnamon colada, the kutti mirch ka paneer tikka, bhatti ki dal makhani, bakra keema seekh, and bhuna boti kabab from the restaurant's newly launched Dilli6 menu. So, now you know where to head this weekend for a scrumptious meal. When: 18 June 2018; 12 noon to 12 midnightWhere: J2/7, 2nd and 3rd Floor, BK Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi.Cost For Two: INR 1200 plus taxesGet ready to make this day memorable for him!