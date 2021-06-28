Do you also find yourself entering the kitchen repeatedly to look for some snacks or any other food to beat your small hunger? It could be any time of the day, and we all find ourselves munching on biscuits, namkeen, mathris or anything of our liking. While we spend our days roaming around the house and opening the namkeen dabbas - this constant munching on junk food can be severely unhealthy for us and could lead to weight gain as well. So for you to make a quick, healthy and easy recipe for your small-time hunger, we bring you a sooji toast that you can enjoy at any time of the day.





Many people eat food made out of sooji to fill their stomachs or to manage their weight as it is said to be a healthy alternative to what we might be consuming every day. And if you are also one of those, this sooji toast will be a quick fix for you.

Sooji toast is quick snack to make

Here Is The Recipe Of Sooji Toast | Sooji Toast Recipe





To make this sooji toast, you would require half a cup of sooji, one-fourth cup of curd, two slices of bread, two tablespoons of onion, tomato, carrot and capsicum, one tablespoon of garlic, butter and green chillies and salt according to taste.





Take a bowl, add sooji, curd and some water to form a smooth paste. Add your veggies and salt to taste. Then lightly bake a bread slice with butter on a pan and pour your sooji mix on the bread-Cook from both sides till golden brown.





Now all you need to do is serve it on a plate with any chutney or sauce. For the full recipe of sooji toast, click here.





Make this delicious snack today, and let us know how you liked it!









