Kareena Kapoor Khan often treats fans with delectable foodie updates. The actress loves a good culinary spread, whether it's healthy salads or creamy pastas. Let's not forget, she's got a serious sweet tooth. And we're not just saying that - she's shared her love for sweets herself! On Thursday, August 7, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of a drool-worthy treat that left us craving for more! It was a packet of irresistible chocolate biscuits, aka Extra Cream Bourbon Creams, from Marks & Spencer's. These crunchy chocolate biscuits are sandwiched together with an extra-thick layer of rich, velvety cream, making for a decadent delight. And honestly, they're perfect with a cuppa! Sharing the snap, Kareena wrote, "Midnight Snack Girl."





Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post below:

Despite occasional guilty indulgences, Kareena Kapoor Khan follows a strict dietary regimen. Not long ago, the 'Crew' film star uploaded a couple of photos on her social media handle, enjoying nature and its produce. The images appeared to have been taken from Kareena's home garden, reflecting her commitment to a holistic lifestyle. The first one features a plum tree heavily laden with ripe fruit. Skipping any fancy captions, the 44-year-old simply wrote "Fal" in Hindi, which translates to "fruits." The next click was that of a blueberry tree bearing fresh and tempting sunlit berries. "Khaoge?" (Will you eat them?) read her playful side note. Read all about it here.

Everyone has a comfort food. For some, it's dal-chawal; for others, it's soft and stuffed theplas. For Kareena Kapoor Khan, it's a warm bowl of khichdi. Previously, in a conversation with nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the actress revealed, "I can be really happy eating khichdi at least five times a week, which I think works, and somehow it just keeps me happy with that little dollop of ghee." Click here for the full story.





We're eagerly awaiting Kareena Kapoor Khan's next culinary adventure. What do you think her next foodie fix is going to be?