Toast it, grill it or make a wholesome sandwich, bread always tastes delicious. In fact, bread is a staple in every kitchen and we use it in our meals, on a daily basis. You can make a variety of recipes with a humble loaf of bread. What we enjoy the most is its versatility. You can literally go as creative as you want with some slices of bread in hand. Here, we bring you one such amazing bread recipe that can make for a perfect snack during the busy weekdays. It's the delicious open cheese chilli toast. Wonder what makes it a perfect quick bite? It is because the dish is fuss-free and can be prepared in no time. You read that right!





Open cheese chili toast can be easily prepared in your kitchen in just 10 minutes, that too with a few basic ingredients from your kitchen pantry. This crunchy and cheesy bread dish can be served as a tea-time snack or as an appetiser at house parties. In fact, you can also have it as a quick fix for those untimely hunger pangs.

Open Chilli Toast Recipe: How To Make Cheese Chilli Toast Without Grill:

Have this tasty snack for breakfast or lunch. Photo Credit: pixabay

To make this dish, you do not need a grill or an oven or a bread toaster at home. You can simply make this amazing recipe on a pan. Of course, a non-stick pan is preferred in this situation. Start by heating the pan. Keep it on medium heat and toast a slice of bread. Don't overheat the pan, as it might make the bread hard and chewy.





Then spread butter over the bread, top it with chopped vegetables, cheese, and keep it back on the pan. Cover with a lid and let the cheese melt on low flame.

How To Make Cheese Chilli Toast In Oven:

This recipe can also be made in oven with the same ingredients mentioned above. Here, all you need to do is assemble the ingredients and bake the toast in oven for 4-5 minutes on 190 degrees. Ensure you don't over bake the toast to avoid burning. Click here for the detailed recipe





For the full recipe, click here.

How Can You Make Cheese Chili Toast Healthier?

As they rightly say, excess of anything is bad. Cheese chili toasties contain bread and cheese, which are basically carbs and fats. So, to make a bit healthier, cut down on the cheese and load it with more fresh vegetables. You can also opt for a wheat bread or multi-grain instead of the regular white ones. Always remember, moderation, is the key!





Make the dish today and enjoy it as a delicious evening snack. And do not forget to let us know how you liked it.