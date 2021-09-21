When it comes to Indo-Chinese, there are endless food options we can try. From all things chilli to noodles, soups and stir-fries, there is no end to what we can make. Over the years, as we have experimented with the desi-Chinese flavours, we indeed have developed new recipes that we can easily find with street vendors, restaurants or even make them at home. So, if you are in search of yet another Desi Chinese recipe for indulgence, then vegetable salt and pepper is a must-try! This crispy and yummy dish is a mix of various vegetables tossed in light Chinese flavours are perfect to make for any occasion.





To make this delicious mix of vegetables, they are first fried and later mixed with spices and sauces for an ultimate taste. The best part about this dish is that you can take various vegetables and make your kids eat them all with this yummy recipe. So, without waiting, let us dig into the recipe for this dish.

How To Make Vegetable Salt And Pepper | Vegetable Salt And Pepper Recipe

To make this dish, first put your vegetables in boiling water, so they turn soft. Till then, prepare the batter. For the batter, mix cornflour, maida, ginger garlic paste, salt and pepper. Add enough water to make it into a pouring consistency. Dip the veggies in the batter and fry them in oil. Then in a separate pan, add some oil and prepare the sauce. For that add, soy sauce, vinegar, green chilli sauce as per your taste and toss the fried veggies in it. Once done, garnish with white sesame seeds and serve!

Pair this yummy dish with noodles or fried rice.





For the full recipe of vegetable salt and pepper, click here.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it!