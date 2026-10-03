Food has a way of bringing back memories of simpler times when meals were prepared slowly over a traditional flame and the aroma of freshly cooked dishes filled the air. While modern kitchens now rely on gas burners and advanced appliances to make cooking quicker and more convenient, some places continue to follow age-old methods. One such restaurant has kept things traditional by cooking every meal on a chulha instead of using gas or modern stoves.





Traditional Khana in Udaipur is an authentic vegetarian restaurant where meals are prepared only on wood-fired earthen stoves. Food vlogger Harry Uppal recently shared a glimpse of the restaurant and showed the meal he enjoyed there. The elaborate vegetarian meal is served with a variety of chutneys, dals, sabzis and sweets.





The food here is prepared without LPG, following what the owner Tribhuwan Singh Kothari described as an old cooking tradition. “In the olden days, we used to have wood stoves and coals. The real taste was in that. So we maintain the same tradition of cooking food,” he explained in the video.

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The meal featured six vegetables along with kadhi, urad dal and chana dal. The kadhi, in particular, stood out for its lengthy cooking process, with the owner revealing that it is allowed to simmer for several hours.





The spread also included chakki ki sabzi and Govind gatta, a Rajasthani dish made with gram flour dumplings served in a spiced gravy.





There was pulao that the owner said was prepared with plenty of spices to give it a distinct flavour. For dessert, the spread featured moong dal halwa and mohanthal.





The restaurant also served smoked buttermilk made using the traditional bilona method. Alongside it came an assortment of chutneys, including garlic, coriander and mint, mango powder and fennel. The owner then encouraged the vlogger to sample each one separately using his fingers.





The tasting experience continued with moong dal pakodi and mohanthal followed by chickpea curry, govind gatta and ker sangri.





Also Read: Video: Vlogger Enjoys The Biggest Unlimited Aamras Thali At Mumbai Restaurant





One of the highlights of the meal was the jakolma puri, which the restaurant described as a speciality that is not commonly found elsewhere. Made with wheat flour, the puri was served with chickpea dal. The owner explained that it is also known as “roond ka gau”, referring to its traditional preparation.

The traditional thali seems to have caught the attention of food lovers. Several social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section.





One user wrote, "Best Rajasthani thali ever."





Another added, "I visited here in 2019. Awesome traditional food."





Someone else commented, "He (the owner) comes to all the table and makes sure you are eating properly and will help you understand all the dishes. Loved the food."





A foodie said, "This thali is an absolute masterpiece."





"Absolutely love their food," read a comment.