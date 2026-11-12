Indian craft chocolate makers have made a strong mark at the International Chocolate Awards 2026 World Final, taking home eight medals across different chocolate categories. The haul includes one Gold, three Silver and four Bronze medals, with Indian entries winning recognition across dark, milk and white chocolate, as well as bonbons, dragees and chocolate-coated fruit.





The winners also showcase the range of flavours being explored by Indian craft chocolate makers, from mango lassi and masala chai to Idukki cardamom and salted capers.

1. Gold: Paul And Mike

The sole Gold medal for India went to Paul And Mike for its Milk Chocolate Coated Salted Capers, which scored 90.0. The entry won in the milk chocolate-enrobed whole fruit category.

The combination brings together the familiar sweetness and creaminess of milk chocolate with the distinctly savoury character of salted capers, making it one of the standout Indian entries at this year's World Final.





READ | Video: Inside World's Largest Baskin Robbins With 100 Different Ice Cream Flavours

2 & 3. Silver: Chitra'm Craft Chocolates

Chitra'm Craft Chocolates secured a Silver medal for Mango Lassi (Dark Milk Chocolate), which scored 88.6 in the Milk chocolate bars with an infusion or flavouring category.





The entry draws on a distinctly Indian flavour profile, pairing chocolate with the familiar combination associated with mango lassi. Its recognition highlights how traditional flavours can be adapted into contemporary craft chocolate.





The chocolatier also won another Silver for Sugarless Masala Buttermilk (Chaas), scoring 87.7 in the White chocolate bars with inclusions or pieces category. The entry takes inspiration from chaas, the classic Indian spiced buttermilk, bringing a savoury and familiar flavour direction into the world of white chocolate.

4. Silver: Savorworks Roasters

Savorworks Roasters won Silver for its CashewNut Tom Kha Dragee, which scored 88.3 in the White chocolate dragees, enrobed whole nuts category.





The entry combines whole cashews with a Tom Kha-inspired flavour profile, demonstrating the increasingly experimental direction of craft chocolate, where familiar formats are paired with flavours beyond conventional sweet combinations.

5. Bronze: Savorworks Roasters

Savorworks Roasters also picked up a Bronze medal for its 85% Dark Chocolate, which scored 87.5 in the High % plain/origin dark chocolate bars (85% and over) category.





The recognition places the focus firmly on the chocolate itself, with the entry competing in a category that celebrates high-percentage dark chocolate bars.

6. Bronze: Baker's Artisanal Recipes

Baker's Artisanal Recipes earned Bronze for The Buzzz..ed Bar (dark 60% W/nibs), which scored 86.4 in the Dark chocolate bars with inclusions or pieces category.





The entry adds nibs to a 60% dark chocolate base, bringing texture and an additional layer of flavour to the bar. Its medal adds another Indian entry to the list of recognised dark chocolate creations.





READ | Video: Indian Couple Visits Lindt Factory In Switzerland, Makes Chocolate Bears And Lollipops

7. Bronze: Paul And Mike

Paul And Mike secured another Bronze medal for their Pistachios & Idukki Cardamom Chocolate, which scored 86.0 in the Milk chocolate bars with inclusions or pieces category.





The combination brings together pistachios and Idukki cardamom, giving a distinctly Indian ingredient profile to a milk chocolate format. The entry was recognised for its execution in the inclusions category.

8. Bronze: Paul And Mike

The brand's third medal came for its Masala Chai Bonbon, which scored 86.3 and won Bronze in the Flavoured milk chocolate ganaches or truffles category.





Masala chai is one of India's most recognisable flavour combinations, and here it appears in bonbon form, translating the familiar spiced tea profile into a chocolate confection.





Together, the eight medals give Indian craft chocolate a strong showing at the 2026 World Final. With entries spanning classic high-percentage dark chocolate as well as experimental combinations such as chaas, mango lassi, Tom Kha, masala chai and salted capers, the winners reflect the breadth of flavours and formats represented by Indian makers on the international stage.