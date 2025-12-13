Idlis are one of the most loved South Indian dishes, a comfort food that never fails to satisfy. But what if we told you there's a way to make them even more exciting? A twist that turns this everyday classic into the ultimate party snack everyone will rave about. This recipe, shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her Instagram, is simple yet packed with flavour and fun. No fancy equipment needed, just a few clever steps and you're ready to impress. The transformation is so good, you might never look at idlis the same way again. Curious? Let's dive in and see how you can make this irresistible upgrade at home.

What Makes Grilled Idlis A Must-Try?

Grilled idlis take the humble South Indian staple to a whole new level. The smoky char, combined with the bold flavours of curry leaves podi and classic idli podi, creates a snack that's crunchy on the outside, soft inside and packed with spice. They're perfect for parties, evening snacks or even as a fun twist on traditional idlis.

Are Grilled Idlis Healthy?

Yes! Idlis are naturally light and steamed, making them a healthy base. When grilled with podi and a drizzle of oil or ghee, they remain wholesome while gaining extra flavour. Use minimal oil for a lighter version or ghee for added richness. It's a guilt-free indulgence when enjoyed in moderation.

What To Serve With Grilled Idlis?

Grilled idlis pair beautifully with coconut chutney, tomato chutney or even a tangy sambar. You can also serve them with a cooling yoghurt dip for balance. For parties, add a side of fresh salad or pickle for an extra punch.

Can You Make Grilled Idlis At Home Without A Grill Or Barbecue?

Absolutely! You don't need fancy equipment. Simply use an open flame or your regular gas stove to achieve that smoky, charred effect. A grill pan works great too, just rotate the skewers regularly for even cooking.

How To Make Grilled Idlis At Home | Idli Recipes

These grilled idlis feature two delicious variations: curry leaves podi idli and classic idli podi idli, which are then grilled to perfection. Here's how you can make them:

For Curry Leaves Podi:

Start by dry roasting all the ingredients until the dals turn a beautiful golden brown and the curry leaves crisp up, releasing their earthy aroma. Once cooled, grind everything into a fine, fragrant powder and pass it through a sieve for that perfect, smooth texture.

For Idli Podi:

Dry roast each ingredient separately to bring out its unique flavour. When they're aromatic and lightly toasted, grind them into a velvety powder and sieve for a uniform finish.

Assembling:

In two separate bowls, mix the curry leaves podi and idli podi with a generous drizzle of oil or ghee. The fat helps the spices cling beautifully to the idlis. Toss the mini idlis in the podi mixture until they're evenly coated and bursting with colour. Thread the spiced idlis onto skewers for a fun, shareable presentation. Grill them over an open flame or on a barbecue, turning regularly, until irresistible char marks appear and the aroma fills the air. Serve hot and watch them disappear in seconds!

Tips To Make Perfect Grilled Idlis

Coat Generously: Use plenty of oil or ghee when mixing the podi with idlis. This helps the spices stick well and adds a rich flavour. Cook Over Flame: For that irresistible smoky aroma and charred texture, grill the idlis over an open flame or a regular gas stove, turning them often. Store Smart: Keep both podis in airtight containers to preserve their freshness and crunch for longer.

With these simple steps and tips, you can turn humble idlis into a smoky treat that's perfect for parties or evening snacks. Try it today and enjoy the magic of grilled idlis at home!