Qazi Touqeer's growing popularity on Bigg Boss 20 has now inspired a cafe in Kashmir to create a special food platter in his name. The singer has been winning hearts on the show with his soulful performances of old songs and entertaining nature, while fans continue to show their love and support for him.





Taking this excitement a step further, a Kashmir based cafe called Meydani has introduced a special menu item named Qazi Platter. The meal is made for two to three people and has seven different dishes instead of just one or two food items.





The platter includes hummus with pita bread, green salad, Shami Asriya, Afghani Mantu, grilled trout, Parda Pulao and lamb chops. Different dips are also served with the food. It also comes with two free cappuccinos.

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Meydani Cafe has also found another way to support Qazi Touqeer. Visitors are encouraged to vote for the singer on Bigg Boss 20 and, in return, they can get a discount or a free dish at the cafe.

Recently, Qazi Touqeer's brother Touseef spoke to Film Window about the singer's journey and the struggles he faced after becoming famous. He shared that Qazi was only 19 when he became popular after Fame Gurukul.





He later wanted to build a career as an actor and was offered a few projects, but they "ended up getting shelved. He lost two or three years in the process. But there's one thing about Qazi that I find remarkable, his willpower, it is incredibly strong. He's a passionate person, if you give him a project or a task, he'll pour his heart and soul into it but putting everything else aside. He's just that kind of passionate individual."





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Will you go to this Kashmir cafe and try the Qazi Touqeer platter? Let us know in the comments below.