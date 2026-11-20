Saif Ali Khan's appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has now turned into an unexpected brand deal. The actor's reaction to winning two years' worth of free ghee had gone viral on social media.





Now, the story has taken an unexpected turn as Saif has been named the brand ambassador for Gowardhan Ghee. Parag Milk Foods, the company behind the brand, has officially brought the actor on board to feature in their upcoming advertisements. As per reports, this is also the first time they will have a celebrity representing the brand.





As per the Media Brief, Saif Ali Khan stated, “I seem to have acquired quite a reputation for my enthusiasm for ghee. What started as a rather innocent moment on KBC has taken on a life of its own, and I'm delighted that this unexpected connection has now brought me together with Gowardhan.”

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“I'm very happy to be associated with a brand that celebrates the goodness and richness of ghee, something I've always had a genuine fondness for. It's certainly an unusual and rather memorable way to begin a brand association. As I said on KBC, ‘This is it, this is why I'm here.' And I suppose that sums up my love for ghee rather perfectly.”

The story began in September when Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar appeared on KBC to promote their film Haiwaan. During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan announced that if they answer the 10th question correctly, they'll win a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee. Saif was thrilled by the prize and said, “Wow, what? This is it, this is why I came,” which left Akshay Kumar laughing.

Social media users then began making memes about the moment. The topic came up again when Saif made his Instagram debut, and fans filled his comments with questions about the ghee. The fun continued on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Saif revealed that he had still not received the ghee.





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After weeks of jokes, the actor appeared with the brand on Instagram and asked fans to move on after he finally received a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee.

However, it seems the moment offered the perfect opportunity to turn the viral moment into a longer-term association.