Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Kadhai Paneer At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Try this easy recipe of kadhai paneer at home

Highlights Paneer is one of the most popular dishes across India

Kadhai paneer is one of the most loved by kids and adults alike

Here is an easy recipe to make kadhai paneer at home

Have you been swooning over that kadhai paneer from the restaurant you went to last? Well, we totally know how delicious, soft and crumble paneer is but have you ever thought why is it so popular? Perhaps it is because of its versatile nature and how it blends in every dish and makes it even more delicious. Be it the cutlets for snacks or succulent paneer kebabs, or exotic paneer curries or the mouth-watering malpuas - you have endless options when it comes to cooking with the humble, cottage cheese.





But did you know that instead of just drooling over the kadhai paneer from the restaurant, you can actually make the same at home? Yes, you read that right. Since we share the same penchant for kadhai paneer as you, we are here with a delightful yet surprisingly easy recipe video. Prepare your favourite kadhai paneer within the comfort of your own kitchen with a few handy ingredients with this easy kadhai paneer recipe. The recipe has fried paneer cubes, sautéed together with roasted, ground spices and herbs in tomato-onion gravy. It has aromatic flavours of capsicum, bay leaf, ginger and an array of spices that make this paneer dish an irresistible one. You can pair this with rice or roti, garnish with coriander leaves and serve piping hot!

Watch: Restaurant-Style Kadhai Paneer To Try At Home









