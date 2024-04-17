If there is one bread that has no haters, it's garlic naan! Crunchy, moist, and so flavorful, this flatbread tastes perfect with all types of curries and gravies. The best part about this flatbread is that you don't need a tandoor to cook some up for your friends and family; you can easily whip this up on your tawa! But, the trick to making restaurant-style garlic naan at home is not the major steps but acing the minute details in the smaller ones. Want to know how to make perfect garlic naan on a tawa at home? Then this is the right article for you! Read on to know 5 tips to make perfect garlic naan on a tawa at home!





Also Read: Diabetes Diet: How To Make Diabetic-Friendly Garlic Naan At Home (Recipe Inside)

Garlic naan's base lies in how you knead the dough.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Garlic Naan At Home

1. Master the Dough

Great garlic naan starts with the right, well-prepared dough. Make a dough using all-purpose flour, yogurt, a pinch of salt, and yeast in a bowl. Yogurt is important as it adds slight tanginess and softness to naan. Knead the dough until it is soft and elastic and let it rest for at least two hours. Better, if you cover it with a damp cloth. The resting period will allow the gluten to relax, and you will get softer and more flavorful naan in the end.

2. Get the Tawa Temperature Right

Since having a tandoor at home seems impossible (unless you have an electric tandoor), a tawa is a great option to make soft and flavorful naans at home. Heat your tawa over medium heat until it's hot but not smoking. You can easily test the temperature of your tawa by sprinkling a few drops of water on the surface - if it sizzles and evaporates quickly, then it's ready. Otherwise, if the tawa is too hot or cold, this could result in unevenly cooked naan.

3. Perfect the Rolling Technique

Perfecting the dough is the first step but if you can roll it right, then it won't make your garlic naan eating experience 10/10. Divide the rested dough into equal-sized portions and roll out each portion into a smooth ball. Grease your hands a little with oil if needed. Then lightly flour your work surface and roll out each ball into a circular shape. Make sure the naan is about 1/4 inch thick and not less. This would ensure that your rolled dough does not stick to the tawa and you get pillowy naans. At this point, sprinkle some chopped garlic, coriander leaves, and kalonji (nigella seeds) on top of the rolled dough.

Sprinkle some chopped garlic, coriander leaves and kalonji on your garlic naan.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cooking Method

Once your rolled dough is prepared, place it gently onto the hot tawa. Cook for around a minute or until bubbles start to form on the surface. Another way to ensure that the naan's base is cooked is by noticing if it has developed brown and black spots. Flip the naan using tongs and cook the other side for a minute until it's slightly charred. You must also press down the naan with the spatula gently to help puff up the naan.

5. Garlic Butter Finish

Once the naan is cooked as per your desired levels, transfer it to a plate immediately and brush it with a mixture of butter and minced garlic. This would add extra flavour to the garlic naan and keep it moist and aromatic!





Also Read: This Yummy Aloo Garlic Roti Will Amp Up Your Meal In No Time





Which dish do you usually pair garlic naan with? Let us know in the comments below!