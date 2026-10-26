Himachal Pradesh is a spectacular destination in India, renowned not only for its beautiful hill stations but also for its rich culinary heritage. Many traditional Himachali dishes have become popular beyond the state, with food lovers recreating these recipes in their own kitchens. Gahat Ka Shorba, a traditional lentil soup, is one such healthy and flavourful dish that is perfect for the winter season. It brings the simple, authentic flavours of Himachal straight to your table. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also featured this Himachali recipe on its Instagram page.
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What Makes This Soup Special?
Gahat Ka Shorba is commonly prepared in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It is made using gahat lentils, also known as kulthi or horse gram. This wholesome soup is packed with nutrition and helps keep the body warm during the colder months. It is also easy to prepare. Ingredients such as garlic, ginger, black pepper and coriander seeds add depth of flavour to the soup. Here's how you can make it at home.
How To Make Gahat Ka Shorba At Home
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup gahat dal (horse gram)
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tbsp garlic paste
- 2 tsp salt
- 3 tbsp coriander seeds
- 1/2 cup onion, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp ginger paste
- 1/2 cup fresh coriander leaves
- 2 tbsp refined oil
- Black pepper powder, as required
- A pinch of asafoetida
- Water, as required
Method
- Wash the horse gram thoroughly under running water.
- Pressure cook the lentils with water, ginger paste, garlic paste, coriander seeds, black pepper powder, chopped onions and coriander stems for 10-20 minutes, or until soft.
- Once cooked, remove from the heat and strain the mixture to extract the liquid broth.
- Heat oil in a pan over a medium flame. Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds and a pinch of asafoetida.
- Sauté for about 5 minutes or until aromatic.
- Add the prepared tempering to the strained broth and mix well.
- Serve hot and enjoy.
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