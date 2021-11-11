Actress Geeta Basra and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced the arrival of their second child —a baby boy — in July this year. It has been four months already; can you believe it? Of course, there was quite a bit of celebration, as we got to know from Geeta's Instagram Stories. The actress shared a snapshot of a cake that marked the four-month birthday of little Jovan Veer Singh. The birthday cake was topped with a vanilla cream frosting and colourful sprinkles. The chocolate plaque placed on the cake read ‘4 months today' in red.





Geeta captioned the image, “Happy 4 months my laddoo!!” and dropped a red-heart emoji next to it. What an adorable nickname for the munchkin! Take a look at the yummy cake here:

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh celebrated their son's 4 month birthday

The Singhs are evidently thrilled with the new addition to their family and have been celebrating with all things sweet. Like we all know, happy occasions in India are incomplete without indulgent, sweet delights. Some time ago, Harbhajan and Geeta sent boxes of sweet treats to their friends to share the joy of their son's birth. To make it special, the happy couple attached a personal note with the boxes. We know that goodies reached actress Neha Dhupia and Mika Singh's house as the duo shared pictures of the same on their Instagram Stories. Read more about it here.

Geeta often shares food pictures on Instagram for her followers to drool over. Recently, she shared a picture of waffles that looked so tempting, we wanted some for ourselves too. In the snapshot, we could see two plates of waffles accompanied by two cups of ice cream. To show her excitement around this indulgent experience, Geeta captioned it, “Yummy in my tummy.” Click here to find out more about it.

Geeta Basra is enjoying a delicious plate of waffles

Well, we hope Geeta Basra continues to give us glimpses of happy moments of her life and of her food diaries, of course.