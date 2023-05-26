Also known as okra, bhindi is one of the most popular veggies in the country. Many people love eating bhindi ki sabzi for lunch or dinner. And there's no single way to make it, but many delicious ones! If you're looking for a unique style of cooking bhindi, we've found the perfect recipe for you: Thecha Bhindi. This spicy and masaledar bhindi dish is filled with the flavour of chillies, peanuts, garlic and onions. The recipe for this special sabzi was shared on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul.' As you will see, this version of bhindi is super easy to make and can be prepared in around 30 minutes.

What is Thecha?

Thecha is a spicy Maharashtrian chutney. Photo Credit: iStock

Thecha or Thetcha is a Kolhapuri-style dry chutney made with chillies, garlic and peanuts. This Maharashtrian delicacy is often savoured with pav, bhakri and other foods. Once prepared, it can actually be stored for around 2 weeks. If you want a separate recipe for this chutney, check it out here. In the bhindi recipe below, thecha is mixed with okra, chopped onion and selected spices to make a yummy fusion dish. Sounds interesting, doesn't it? You should definitely try it soon.

How To Make Thecha Bhindi At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Spicy Bhindi Sabzi

Wash and dry around half a kilo bhindi. Cut off the top and bottom portions as usual. Halve the bhindis and cut each half into smaller pieces.

In a tawa on medium flame, dry roast green chillies and garlic cloves. Remove into a bowl and set aside.

On the same tawa, dry roast peanuts. Once they brown, turn off the heat and allow to cool. Use your hands and/or a cloth to remove their skin.

Take a mortar pestle, and add the roasted chillies, garlic, and peanuts along with chopped coriander. Crush the ingredients well to get a coarse thecha mixture. (You can use a blender instead, but do not grind it too fine).

In a kadhai, heat oil and add cumin, asafoetida and chopped onion. Saute for a minute or so. Add the cut bhindi pieces and combine well. Next, add turmeric, salt and red chilli powder.

Mix until the bhindi softens. Add the thecha mixture prepared earlier to the kadhai. Continue mixing the ingredients with a spatula.

Later, use a potato masher to press one part of the mixture down and squeeze out some of the flavours.

Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with roti, puri or dal-rice.

You can watch the complete recipe video here:











The next time you're wondering which bhindi sabzi to make, give this unique recipe a try.

