Food is the way to all of our hearts, however, there are certain dishes that we love more than the others. The reason why one dish is more important to us is that we have fond memories of it! Some of us grew up eating lemon rice when we ran out of supplies; others were fed curd rice by their grandmothers. It is these memories that we associate with such dishes that give us comfort when we eat them even today! And that is why we end up calling them comfort food. Dishes like ghee rice, tomato rice, imli rice and khichdi are excellent examples of comfort food. Today, we have managed to find another such comfort food recipe that many of us hold near and dear to our hearts, it is peanut rice!





For the uninitiated, peanut rice is a South Indian rice recipe made from leftover rice. Also known as verkadalai sadam, this rice dish is made with a flavourful and aromatic masala. This masala is made of spices, lentils and of course, peanuts! The best part about this dish is that you can make it very quickly and easily at home.

Peanut rice can be pair with a delicious curry.

How To Make Peanut Rice | South Indian Peanut Rice Recipe:

You will need cooked rice for this recipe, it can be freshly cooked or a day old, leftover rice. In a saucepan, roast peanuts, chana dal, urad dal and desiccated coconut separately. Add these roasted ingredients to a grinder and add dry red chillies as well as turmeric powder. Grind this together for the masala. Mix the masala powder and rice. Heat oil in a pan, create a tadka using mustard seeds, curry leaves and hing. Pour this tadka into the peanut masala rice mixture, mix it again. Peanut rice is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Peanut Rice.





You can enjoy this peanut rice as the main course or eat it as a side dish by pairing it with a delicious South Indian recipe.





Sounds easy, right? Then what are you waiting for? Make this delicious peanut rice recipe at home and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.



