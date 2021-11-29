The starting of the week means we are back on the grind! From sending emails to running errands, we are preoccupied with so much work that we barely get a moment to take a break. By the end of the day, our bodies and our minds are exhausted, and we crave something wholesome and delicious for dinner that lightens our mood. On such days, our desi dal chawal and sabzi feels so comforting and tastes delicious that they become the perfect pick-me-up meal to conclude our day with. Today, we have brought you a delicious recipe for sabzi that will become your go-to comfort dish, it is lahsuni bhindi!





The bhindi is a low-calorie vegetable, making it a smart choice for weight watchers. This fibrous vegetable is excellent for the digestive system as it helps the food pass easily through the body. With a garlicky twist on the classic bhindi, lahsuni bhindi offers a masaledar and unique flavour that is absolutely delicious.

How To Make Lahsuni Bhindi | Easy Bhindi Recipe:

Start by heating oil in a pan. Add some cumin seeds and let them crackle. Add garlic, hing and onions, saute till they are translucent. Add turmeric powder and green chillies. Next, add the sliced bhindi and season with salt. Cover the pan and let the bhindi cook for about 5 minutes. remove the lid and add red chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder, amchur powder and mix well. This is a dry dish so only add water if you need to. The sabzi is ready!





Pair lahsuni bhindi with dal and rice and you will have a wholesome dal, chawal and sabzi for lunch.





