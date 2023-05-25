The secret behind the rich flavours of Indian food lies in the masalas. Indian cuisine boasts a wide range of masalas, each contributing in its own unique way to a dish. While some add a hint of tanginess, others help elevate its spice level. One such masala that is quite popular and is used extensively in Indian cooking is garam masala. Whether it's for making curries or sabzi, we simply cannot do without it. And since it's used so frequently, there can be times when we're in the middle of cooking only to realise that we've run out of our stock of garam masala. So, what do we do in such a situation? Fortunately, there are several alternatives that you can use instead of garam masala and save your dish from getting ruined. Here are five substitutes that you may consider:

Also Read: 5 Low Sodium Alternatives To Elevate The Flavours Of Your Food

Here Are 5 Best Garam Masala Substitutes For Cooking:

1. Curry Powder

Curry powder makes a great substitute for garam masala in a recipe. You can use the same amount of curry powder as you would have used garam masala. While it wouldn't give your dish the depth that garam masala does, it can still make it taste delicious and prevent it from tasting bland. To fully absorb its flavour into the dish, we suggest you add it towards the start of the cooking process.

2. Jeera, Coriander, And Elaichi

The best way to substitute garam masala in a recipe is to make your own spice blend at home. Add jeera (cumin), coriander, and elaichi to a blender and grind to form a fine powder. While you can also add them separately, it's best to combine them all together and then grind them for the best results.

3. Sambar Masala

Sambar masala is another spice blend that has similar ingredients to garam masala. It can help add depth and enhance the overall flavour of your dish. However, make sure not to add too much, as sambar masala is spicier in taste. It's best to follow the 1:1 ratio.

Also Read: 5 Best Substitutes If You Are Running Out Of Baking Powder

3. Chaat Masala

Did you know chaat masala could be used in place of garam masala? You can use the same amount of it as you would have used garam masala. The ingredients of this masala are quite similar to garam masala, which is why it works as a great substitute. However, make sure not to add too much of it, as the tangy flavour can end up overpowering the taste of your dish.

4. Cinnamon, Saunf, And Cloves

Another spice blend that you can make at home in place of garam masala is by using cinnamon, fenugreek (saunf), and cloves. Roast them on low-medium heat for a few minutes, and then transfer them to a mixer grinder to form a fine powder. Trust us, this spice blend can do wonders for your dish.





Try these substitutes the next time you run out of garam masala. Do let us know how they worked for you in the comments below. Happy Cooking!