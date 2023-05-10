Bhindi or okra (known as lady finger in English) is one of the most popular vegetables in India. It is nutritious and also travels well - making it a common tiffin dish. There are innumerable ways to give your own twist to bhindi, and you could also rely on traditional recipes. But "kurkuri bhindi" remains one of the most beloved. Any recipe that involves cooking ladyfingers until they are crisp (i.e., kurkuri) could be considered under this category. The result is a delicious and wholesome dish you won't be able to resist! Find out more below.

Is Kurkuri Bhindi Healthy?

Okra or bhindi is loaded with many nutrients

In itself, bhindi is an extremely nutritious veggie with a range of health benefits. It is rich in fibre, vitamin A and antioxidants. Consuming okra can improve your digestion, eyesight, heart health and more. However, remember that you have to deep-fry the bhindi so that it becomes "kurkuri" (crisp). The oil reduces the overall nutritional value of the dish. Hence, it is advisable to enjoy kurkuri bhindi as an occasional indulgence. If you have the option, you can air-fry the bhindi to make the dish healthier. If you're looking for bhindi dishes you can eat more regularly, it is better to stick to recipes that only require stir-frying. Click here for some good options. You can also try making a wholesome bhindi kadhi. Find the full recipe here.

We have come up with 3 delicious and easy kurkuri bhindi recipes that you must try. Check them out below.

Here Are 3 Yummy Versions Of Kurkuri Bhindi:

1. Rajasthani Kurkuri Bhindi

Kurkuri bhindi is a crispy dish you are sure to enjoy. Photo Credit: iStock

Slit the washed and dried ladyfingers right through the centre. Remove the middle portion along with the seeds. The bhindi is then mixed with spices, besan, salt and a little water. The pieces are deep-fried until nicely crisp. Prepare a special spice mix in a bowl, including red chilli powder, turmeric powder, asafoetida, garam masala, chopped garlic, and many more. So aromatic, isn't it? Once you're done, just mix the bhindi with this masala mix and serve! Click here for the full recipe.

2. South Indian Style Kurkuri Bhindi

This masaledar kurkuri bhindi also contains coconut and peanut. If you're in the mood for something different and want some lovely South Indian flavour, choose this dish! Prepare a masala by grinding cumin seeds, coriander seeds, peanuts, whole red chillies and other spices (that have been roasted together). Add salt, coconut and garlic to this masala. Deep-fry pieces of bhindi and later mix them well with the prepared spice mix. Watch the complete recipe video here.

3. Kurkuri Bhindi Chaat

This is a truly unique way to enjoy okra. Halved ladyfingers are first tossed with spices like amchur, chilli powder, coriander powder, jeera powder, etc. Besan, rice flour and water are also added. The bhindis are then fried and set aside. Next, you have to whisk dahi with salt, sugar, chaat masala and more. Mix this curd with the fried bhindi. Remember this is a chaat item. So you must top it all off with tamarind chutney, mint-coriander chutney and sev. Sounds delicious, doesn't it? Check out the full recipe here.





Try one of these yummy recipes soon!

