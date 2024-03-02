Dal chawal defines comfort. But would you want to have it on a weekend? Probably most of you will say, NO! Given the fact that dal chawal makes a quick meal on a busy weekday, many of us prefer avoiding it on the weekends. After all, weekends call for something special, something indulgent. What if we say, we have an amazing recipe to make the regular dal extra special to put together a lavish meal for friends and family? You heard us right. This time, instead of going for a regular dal recipe, how about trying a South Indian one, with a coconut-y twist to it? Yes, we are talking about Kerala-style coconut dal, or as they say- parippu curry.





What Makes Kerala-Style Coconut Dal (Parippu Curry) Special?

To put it simply, parippu curry is masoor dal, with a layer of coconut paste in it - making the recipe rich, flavourful, and thicker than usual. Parippu curry is usually paired with rice, ghee, and some sabzi for a quintessential South Indian meal.

That's not all. Unlike a regular dal that works as a side dish on a thali, parippu curry takes centre stage due to its dominating aroma and flavours. And yes, it takes a bit more than the usual dal-making time, courtesy, and the extensive ingredients used in the recipe. Sounds quite interesting, isn't it? So without wasting much time, let's jump to the recipe.





Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Kerala-Style Coconut Dal (Parippu Curry) | Parippu Curry Recipe:

To begin with, wash the masoor dal well and pressure cook with haldi, salt and water. Next, release the heat completely and whisk the dal into a smooth paste. In this step, check the salt and adjust accordingly.





Now, in a blender add grated coconut, green chilli, cumin seeds, onion and water, and mix into a smooth paste. Next, pour the boiled dal and coconut paste into a pan, and boil on medium flame.





Meanwhile, prepare the tadka by adding coconut oil or ghee, mustard seeds, red chilli and curry leaves to a pan. Add onions to it and fry until it is golden in colour. Pour the tadka on the dal-coconut curry and serve hot.





Sounds delicious, isn't it? So without wasting much time, try this recipe at home today and enjoy a delicious meal with your family. Click here for the detailed recipe.