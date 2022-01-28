We often discover that many elderly members of the family prefer traditional foods to modern ones. One reason could be they did not train their taste buds for the “fast food” of today. A second, more plausible, explanation could be they understood far better that our food choices defined who we were. Some of our traditional food sources provide us with essential nutrients we need to carry on with our lives. It's possible that this is why most Indian festivals are linked to particular foods or seasonal produce. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took us down memory lane to make us understand why we should return to our “time-tested food practices”.





Rujuta titled her post, “Top 10 winter superfoods”, and added in the caption that we make sure to include them in our winter diet as they were good for immunity, joint and bone health, skin, hair, and much more.





The nutritionist has also suggested ways in which we can have these foods.

1) For instance, her list has bajra, which is rich in Vitamin B and promotes muscle growth and hair regeneration. You can make bhakri, laddoo, khichdi, bhajani thalipeeth, etc with it.





2) Then there's goond. It's good for bones, and works wonderfully as a digestive aid. You can make goond ka laddoo, roast it in ghee and sprinkle some sugar on it.

3) Green vegetables such as palak, methi, pudina, sarson, green lasun are great as antioxidants, provide fibre and vitamins. They are also anti-inflammatory and reduce burning in the hands and feet.





4) Til, an essential part of Makar Sankranti, contains essential fatty acids and Vitamin E. It is good for skin, bones and hair. Use til to make chikki, laddoo, chutney, or just for seasoning.





5) Kulith (and other forgotten pulses like alsane, navrangi dal) prevents kidney stones and beats bloating. It is a good source of protein, fibre, and macro-nutrients.





Traditional foods are always associated with a particular culture or region and are frequently passed down from generation to generation. Such foods are a powerhouse of nutrients and free of processed components. Though our fast-paced life may force us to go for processed foods, it is always a good idea to take time out to try all that is traditional.