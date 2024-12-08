Every parent knows the challenge of getting their kids to eat their veggies. The struggle is real! But what if there was a way to make vegetables not only tasty but also fun and exciting? One such clever solution is Gobi Gajar Ka Paratha - a dish that takes the humble paratha to a whole new level. This vibrant paratha, made with cauliflower (gobi) and carrots (gajar), isn't just a sneaky way to include veggies in your child's diet; it's also a flavorful treat that adults will enjoy as well. Whether paired with curd, chutney, or raita, it's the perfect addition to your meal plan. And if you're sipping a warm cup of tea, these parathas are the ideal snack to go with it! This recipe was shared on the Instagram handle 'meghnasfoodnagic'.





Why Gobi Gajar Ka Paratha?

The beauty of Gobi Gajar Ka Paratha lies in its ability to combine nutritious vegetables with the comfort and familiarity of a paratha. The blend of cauliflower and carrots not only adds vibrant colour to the dish but also packs it with essential vitamins and minerals. Carrots are rich in vitamin A, which is great for eyesight, while cauliflower is high in fibre and antioxidants that promote overall health. Together, they form a powerhouse of nutrition that will delight both kids and adults alike.

This dish is also a great way to encourage children to eat their vegetables without them even realizing it. The sweetness of the carrots and the mild flavour of the cauliflower are perfectly balanced by the spices, making it a delightful experience for the taste buds. With a soft, fluffy texture, these parathas are sure to be a hit at the dinner table.





How to Make Gobi Gajar Ka Paratha

The recipe for this delightful paratha is simple, and it comes together quickly with a few basic ingredients. Here's how you can make Gobi Gajar Ka Paratha at home:

Prepare the Dough: In a large mixing bowl, combine the wheat flour, besan, shredded cauliflower, shredded carrots, coriander, onion, ginger, garlic, and green chillies. Add the cumin seeds (jeera), ajwain, haldi (turmeric), chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix everything together thoroughly. Knead the Dough: Gradually add water as needed and knead the mixture into a soft, smooth dough. You won't need much water because the vegetables will release moisture as you mix. If you find it a bit sticky, you can rub a little oil on your hands while kneading to make the process easier. Roll the Parathas: Once the dough is ready, divide it into small portions and roll each portion into a ball. Flatten each ball slightly and roll it out into a round, flat paratha. Be careful not to press too hard so the vegetables inside don't get squished. Cook the Parathas: Heat a tawa or griddle on medium heat and brush it with a little oil or butter. Place the rolled-out paratha on the hot tawa and cook it on both sides until golden brown. Press gently with a spatula to ensure it cooks evenly. Serve Hot: Once cooked, remove the paratha from the tawa and serve it hot with curd, chutney, or raita.







The Perfect Pairing

Gobi Gajar Ka Paratha is incredibly versatile when it comes to what you serve it with. It pairs wonderfully with a variety of sides such as:





Curd: The coolness of yoghurt complements the warmth of the paratha, balancing out the spices and adding a refreshing element to the meal.

Chutney: Whether it's mint chutney, coriander chutney, or tangy tamarind chutney, these flavorful dips elevate the taste of the paratha and add a zing to every bite.

Raita: A yoghurt-based raita, perhaps with cucumber or boondi, enhances the paratha's flavour and makes for a more indulgent meal.

Tea: For those cosy evenings, these parathas make the perfect accompaniment to a hot cup of masala chai. The tea's warmth and the paratha's flavour blend together for a comforting, satisfying experience.





Whether it's a quick breakfast, a fulfilling lunch, or a cosy evening snack, these colourful parathas are sure to please everyone at the table. With the added bonus of being incredibly nutritious, they make a great addition to any meal. So why wait? Give this recipe a try and watch your family fall in love with this veggie-packed delight!