When it comes to Indian cuisine, there are various food combinations that one can experiment with. It's not just with sabzi, dals, or curries, but you can experiment with the flatbreads! Whether it's a basic roti or a crispy naan, Indian flatbreads come in every possible taste. And among these flatbreads, the one thing which we all have come to love is the decadent paratha. Oozing with butter, ghee, spices and sometimes a blend of tasty vegetables - parathas are one of the most popular breakfast items in our country. And when paired with achaar, a bowl of curd or any sabzi, it becomes even more drool-worthy! So, if just reading about parathas had made you hungry for some, then here we have a handpicked list of seasonal parathas that you would love to indulge in this winter! Take a look below:





Here Are 5 Winter Special Parathas | Easy Paratha Recipes

It doesn't get much better than this in the winter. Methi Parantha is the perfect combination of flavour and nutrition. The best thing about this Methi parantha is that it perfectly masks the bitterness of the methi leaves as it is mixed with spices!

Matar, or fresh green peas, is a filling that is both nutritious and delicious. All you need to do is add spices to mashed peas and mix them with parathas to cook.

Cabbage is used as a stuffing in a variety of vegetarian meals, and this parantha is no exception! For a whole new level of crunch, toss chopped cabbage with a bunch of spices and fill it inside your paratha!

These green leaves are packed with vitamins like vitamin A and vitamin C. This vegetable is also rich in various antioxidants, making it good for our immunity-boosting diet. The bathua paratha is an easy and indulgent recipe you must try.

Made with shredded moli tossed in spices, this paratha spells indulgence! This widely loved paratha recipe is easy to make and makes a heavy meal to have any time.

So, what are you waiting for?! This winter, try these yummy paratha recipes and let us know which one did you like the best!