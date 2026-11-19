Gordon Ramsay Is The First British Chef To Get A Hollywood Star. Meet The Other Chefs Who Got There Before Him





Gordon Ramsay has a new star on Hollywood Boulevard. The celebrity chef was honoured with the 2,864th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 18, 2026. He is the first British chef to receive the recognition. But he isn't the first chef to have his name on the famous pavement.





That distinction belongs to Bobby Flay. He received his star in 2015, followed by Wolfgang Puck in 2017 and Guy Fieri in 2019. All three were recognised before Ramsay, and all four received their stars in the Television category.

There is a reason these chefs have something in common beyond their restaurant businesses. They have spent years making food television entertaining, building audiences that extend well beyond people who regularly visit their restaurants.

Bobby Flay

Before Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck or Guy Fieri received their Hollywood stars, there was Bobby Flay. On June 2, 2015, Flay became the first chef to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His was the 2,553rd star, placed in the television category at 6141 Hollywood Boulevard.





Flay's television career began in 1994, when he made his first appearance on Food Network. He went on to host shows such as Grillin' & Chillin', Hot Off the Grill and Boy Meets Grill. Then came Throwdown with Bobby Flay, where he challenged cooks and food personalities to competitions featuring their signature dishes.





He also became one of the original American Iron Chefs on Iron Chef America.





But Flay's story started in a New York restaurant kitchen, not a television studio. He was just 17 when he began working as a cook at Joe Allen's in New York's Theatre District. After graduating from the French Culinary Institute in 1984, Flay worked with chef Jonathan Waxman at Buds and Jams.





Over the years, he went on to open restaurants, including Bar Americain, Bobby Flay Steak and Gato, alongside the casual Bobby's Burger Palace.





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Wolfgang Puck

Wolfgang Puck received his Hollywood star on April 26, 2017. It was the 2,608th star on the Walk of Fame, located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard, outside the Hollywood & Highland Center.





Puck's journey to Hollywood had begun much earlier, in Austria. His mother was a chef, and he grew up watching her work. He started formal culinary training at 14 and eventually worked in some of France's most respected restaurants, including Maxim's in Paris and the Hotel de Paris in Monaco.





He moved to the United States in 1973 and arrived in Los Angeles two years later. His work at Ma Maison in West Hollywood soon attracted attention from Hollywood's celebrity crowd.





Then came Spago.





Puck opened the restaurant in 1982 on the Sunset Strip. It became an immediate success and helped bring California cuisine to a much wider audience. The restaurant later moved to Beverly Hills, but its place in Puck's career remained significant.





Puck won the James Beard Foundation's Outstanding Chef of the Year award in 1991 and 1998. The restaurant also received the foundation's Restaurant of the Year award in 1994.





Television became another important part of his business. His Emmy Award-winning series Wolfgang Puck premiered on Food Network in 2001 and ran for five seasons. He had also been appearing regularly on ABC's Good Morning America since 1986.





There is another reason Puck is familiar to people who follow the Oscars. He is the chef behind the Governors Ball, the official celebration following the Academy Awards.





His Hollywood star came after decades of building a reputation in restaurants, television and large-scale catering.

Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony took place on May 22, 2019. He received the 2,664th star in the television category.





The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce even brought one of Fieri's best-known expressions into its announcement. Referring to his habit of describing particularly good food as "off the hook" on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, it said the Walk of Fame was ready to bring Flavortown to Hollywood.





Fieri's relationship with food began when he was a child. At 10, he started selling soft pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle cart that he had built with his father. He called it the Awesome Pretzel Cart.





He spent the next six years selling pretzels and washing dishes. The money he saved eventually helped him travel to France as an exchange student in Chantilly. After returning to the United States, he studied Hospitality Management at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.





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His big break came in 2006, when he won Food Network Star. That victory launched a television career that would make him one of the network's most recognisable personalities.





His best-known show is Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Other programmes include Guy's Grocery Games, Triple D Nation and Guy's Ranch Kitchen.





Fieri also built a restaurant business with more than 63 establishments around the world and at sea. His ventures have extended from Las Vegas and Atlantic City to South Africa and Dubai. He has also written six bestselling cookbooks.





His Hollywood star was a fitting addition to a career built around taking food to audiences rather than waiting for audiences to come to him.

Gordon Ramsay

On November 18, 2026, Gordon Ramsay became the fourth chef on this list to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. He was honoured with the 2,864th star at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard.





Ramsay's recognition is particularly significant because he is the first British chef to receive a star on the Walk of Fame.





His career has taken him through some of the most respected kitchens in Europe. He trained under Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London and Guy Savoy and Joel Robuchon in France.





His restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, has held three Michelin stars since 2001. It is London's longest-standing recipient of the distinction. Ramsay is also one of only four chefs in the UK to maintain three Michelin stars.





But ask people around the world about Ramsay and chances are they will mention his television shows before his restaurants.





Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and Next Level Chef have made him a familiar face across countries and generations.





His television programmes are broadcast in more than 200 countries. He has also built a production business through Studio Ramsay, established in the UK in 2016, and Studio Ramsay Global, launched in 2021 with FOX Entertainment.





His business interests have expanded into cookbooks, cookware, wine and even Formula 1. He has written more than 35 books, including his autobiography, Humble Pie.