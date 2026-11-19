Gordon Ramsay has spent decades turning up the heat in professional kitchens. And now, Hollywood has officially given him a star of its own.





The celebrity chef and restaurateur was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, November 18, becoming the first British chef and only the fourth culinary figure to receive the distinction. His star, the 2,864th on the famous boulevard, sits next to fellow chef Guy Fieri's star.





At Wednesday's ceremony in Los Angeles, Ramsay admitted that he was unusually short of words.

"Honestly, I am lost for words. It is very rare that I am lost for words," Ramsay said during the ceremony on Wednesday.





"I swear to God, I got up this morning and thought, ‘(Expletive), it's happening."'





He called himself the “luckiest chef on the planet”.

From Michelin-Starred Kitchens To Global Food Empire

Long before Hell's Kitchen made him famous for shouting “Where's the lamb sauce?”, Ramsay was building his reputation behind the stove.





After training under some of the biggest names in the culinary world, including Marco Pierre White, Albert Roux, Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon, Ramsay became head chef at London's Aubergine in 1993, where the restaurant earned two Michelin stars within three years.





He opened Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London in 1998, and the restaurant went on to earn three Michelin stars. It has retained that distinction since 2001, making it one of the longest-standing three-Michelin-star restaurants in London.





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The Ramsay Name Is Now A Global Food Brand

Today, Ramsay's food empire stretches far beyond one restaurant. His group operates a portfolio of nearly 100 restaurants globally, with concepts ranging from fine dining to more casual and contemporary experiences.





The portfolio includes names such as Lucky Cat, Bread Street Kitchen, Hell's Kitchen and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, with restaurants across major international destinations.





In October, The Independent reported that the wider restaurant group had 102 restaurants worldwide, including 34 in the UK, while its London portfolio continued to expand.





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And Then Came Television

Ramsay's food became entertainment.





His fiery personality turned Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef and MasterChef Junior into global television hits, allowing audiences who might never step inside a Michelin-starred restaurant to experience his uncompromising approach to cooking.





His shows are now broadcast across more than 200 countries, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.





That combination of serious culinary credentials and larger-than-life television personality is what made Ramsay one of the world's most recognisable chefs.





For Ramsay, whose career has been built as much on food as it has on television, the honour is another milestone in an extraordinary culinary journey.